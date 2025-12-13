Trading Economics Releases Its Latest Forecast For Industrial Production In Georgia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Trading Economics, an international online analytics platform, has released its latest forecast on industrial production in Georgia.

Data obtained by Trend from Trading Economics indicates that industrial production in Georgia is expected to stand at 2.9% by the end of the current quarter.

According to Trading Economics, citing data from the National Statistics Service of Georgia (GeoStat), the country's industrial output increased by 3.9% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year, reflecting a deceleration from the robust 9.3% growth recorded in the preceding quarter.

This slowdown was observed across several key sectors, including manufacturing, which grew by 2.1% in Q3, a marked decline from the 7.6% expansion in Q2. Notably, the production of beverages (-4.9%), tobacco products (-13.1%), apparel (-2.1%), and leather goods (-29.6%) contracted, although these declines were partially mitigated by significant gains in food production (+16%) and textiles (+14.6%).

The report further highlights a deceleration in mining and quarrying, with growth slowing to 19% from 34.9%, attributed to reduced oil and natural gas extraction. Similarly, the water supply, sewerage, waste management, and land restoration sectors experienced a slowdown, with growth dropping to 5.9% from 10.4%.

"Additionally, growth in the production of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning accelerated, rising by 5.4% compared to 4.2% earlier. Every quarter, industrial production increased by 3.9%, slowing from the previous period's 15.7% expansion," the information adds.