Visitors Making Memories At Darb Al Saai

Families enjoy memorable moments amid a distinctive heritage atmosphere at Darb Al Saai

The Qatar National Day (QND) celebrations at Darb Al Saai in the Umm Salal area continue to attract a large turnout of citizens and residents, with families making up the most prominent presence.

Held under the slogan“With you we rise, and from you we anticipate” and organised by the Ministry of Culture until December 20, the event features heritage and entertainment shows, competitions, and arts, among other cultural activations.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) is taking part with a specially designed pavilion shaped as a comprehensive“security village”.

It showcases the MoI's modern security ecosystem and its broad community engagement, with the participation of around 15 specialised departments and units.

The pavilion offers a blend of security education, direct public services, and innovative interactive activities tailoured for all age groups.

The MoI aims to strengthen community partnership, foster direct communication with the public, highlight its vital role in maintaining national security and stability, and introduce younger generations to Qatar's heritage and values that underpin security and community work.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence presents live demonstrations and simulations of firefighting and rescue operations, along with essential educational materials on public safety and fire prevention.

Qatar Archives is also participating this year with a pavilion at Darb Al Saai aimed at introducing the public to its mission.

Mohammed Hassan al-Shahrani, head of the Private Archives Department, said that this year's participation features a renewed approach, with the pavilion designed to align with the identity of the State of Qatar's emblem and highlight its historical evolution in a simple, audience-friendly way.

The“Al Bidaa” activity at Darb Al Saai 2025 presents an advanced model of maritime heritage showcasing, through a specially designed space that reintroduces Qatar's maritime professions with a modern vision rooted in live documentation and interactive experiences.

Nayef Malallah al-Muhannadi, head of Al-Maha Folk Arts Group, said their participation adds significant value to the maritime arts segment.

This is the first year the group participates with a large number of Qatari *nahham performers (maritime chanters), giving the performance a distinct presence.

The Maritime Museum at Darb Al Saai is one of the most popular stops, offering an immersive experience that showcases Qatar's maritime history and its role in shaping national identity.

The museum includes original heritage items such as diving and pearling tools, old navigation maps and routes, and models of traditional vessels used by ancestors.

It documents maritime professions and their evolution across eras.