Evolvin' Global Celebrates 'The Power Of Partnership' At Its Annual Event In Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Event recognises partners whose collaboration has expanded access, strengthened skills development, and opened pathways for young African talent.
-
Event highlights Evolvin' Global's self-sustaining model and its growing ecosystem of employers, government partners, and youth participants across 12 nationalities.
Evening showcases powerful participant stories and the impact of Kutafiti, reinforcing the organisation's commitment to equitable, long-term opportunity.
-
Hilton Group – Recognised for its leadership in Kenya outreach, the Kenya–UAE student exchange programme, pioneering the men's programme, offering internship opportunities, and providing the highest number of placements for four consecutive years.
IHG Hotels & Resorts – Honoured for piloting the men's programme within Engineering, supporting the highest number of male participants, and offering the widest regional coverage across the Middle East.
Alliad – Celebrated for sponsoring Kenya outreach and leadership training and consistently providing development pathways for participants.
GSB – Recognised for funding the legal establishment of Kutafiti, sponsoring the Kutafiti Research Study, and delivering three years of Financial Literacy training.
Kerry Group – Honoured for Barista & Mixology training delivered over three years, enabling participants to advance into F&B roles and promotions.
PwC Academy Middle East – Celebrated for championing Social Entrepreneur training and co-hosting HR Networking sessions that connected more than 100 HR leaders.
CDT Edge – Celebrated for its contribution to training and development in both Dubai and Kenya.
-
Edina, celebrated in Hilton's partnership film for her remarkable professional growth and her plan to launch a women's empowerment project in Zambia, offering baking training to help women build sustainable livelihoods.
Leah, who completed an MBA after completing the Evolvin' programme.
Gracious, who received mentoring from DLA Piper and is continuing her legal studies through a Kutafiti scholarship. Her dream is to be able to help communities in Africa find a voice and fight for their rights.
Elyse, the first woman in her cohort to enter Engineering, setting the way for more women to join the sector.
Brigide, who won a green initiative award at IHG for designing a sustainable dress made from recycled paper.
