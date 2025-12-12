Msheireb Museums, QC Honour Gaza Children At '241 Martyrs'

The '241 Martyrs' exhibition at Msheireb Museums, organised in collaboration with Qatar Charity (QC), is honouring 241 children in Gaza who passed away in the recent conflict. The exhibition, which runs until December 18, presents the children's stories through photographs, letters and personal details.

According to Msheireb Museums, the exhibition aims to offer a space for reflection and raise awareness on the human impact of the conflict.“As a narrative museum, it is important that we talk about our present as much as our past,” Abdullah al-Naama, general manager of Msheireb Museums, told 'Gulf Times'.“This tragedy should be seen, understood and remembered because it is part of recent history.”

He said the exhibition serves as a place for collective reflection and invites residents and visitors to attend.

Aisha al-Kuwari, director of Humanitarian Operations at QC, said the exhibition was created to highlight that each of the 241 children, who are under the sponsorship of QC, had a story and a future that was lost.“We are gathered in the centre of Doha to remember 241 children. They had hopes, dreams and futures that they never had the chance to live,” she said.

Al-Kuwari noted that the impact of the conflict continues for families, parents and sponsors.“Their loss remains, even when the fighting stops,” she said, adding that the exhibition also underscores the need to protect civilians, especially children.

Anas, a sponsor who supported a child in Gaza for four years, said he had developed a close bond with the boy despite never meeting him.“I only knew him from his picture and a handwritten letter. I never got to finish reading it. I cry every time I try,” he said.

He added that he learned in November 2024 that the child he supported had died after months of silence during the conflict.“I felt like I lost someone from my own family. I still hope he's at peace.”

The exhibition invites visitors to reflect on humanity, responsibility and remembrance as they move through its displays.