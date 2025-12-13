TANISHQ RETURNS TO MEENA BAZAAR WITH ITS BIGGEST, BOLDEST FLAGSHIP, POWERING A NEW ERA OF GCC GROWTH

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The launch celebrates Titan's strategic expansion in the region, the first significant opening following the Titan–Damas merger, and the inauguration of the brand's first Diamond Excellence Centre outside India.

Dubai, UAE – December, 2025: Tanishq, India's most trusted name in fine jewellery, has launched a new flagship store in Dubai's Meena Bazaar, transforming the neighbourhood where its international journey began into the launchpad for its next, larger chapter in the GCC. Located in one of the region's most iconic jewellery districts, the flagship marks Tanishq's first opening in the GCC following the Titan–Damas merger. It sets the tone for a more ambitious, integrated regional expansion.​

Designed as a contemporary, immersive jewellery destination, the flagship significantly enhances Tanishq's presence with expanded gold and diamond collections, dedicated high-end and bridal zones, and a refined in-store experience tailored for the UAE customers. The store also introduces Tanishq's first Diamond Excellence Centre outside India, elevating standards in craftsmanship, certification, and personalised diamond services in the UAE.

The inauguration was officiated by Mr C.K. Venkataraman, Managing Director of Titan Company Limited, who led Titan's international expansion and steered the Titan–Damas merger; with his retirement scheduled for January, this flagship marks his final GCC store launch and a symbolic return to where the brand's global story began. He highlighted Meena Bazaar's role in Tanishq's success, noting that the neighbourhood's enduring consumer trust and vibrancy made it the natural choice for a larger, more future-ready flagship that reflects the scale of Titan's ambitions in the region.

Mr Ajoy Chawla, CEO Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, underlined the strategic importance of this opening, calling the Middle East one of Titan's most critical growth engines and positioning the Meena Bazaar flagship as the blueprint for“bigger, better” Tanishq stores across the GCC. He emphasised that the flagship combines richer assortments, specialised zones, and the Diamond Excellence Centre to deliver a world-class retail environment where heritage, innovation, and design are brought together under one roof.​

With its prime Meena Bazaar location, the store is designed to serve a wide and diverse customer base that has long considered the neighbourhood a go-to jewellery hub, while also attracting a new generation of shoppers seeking contemporary design with trusted quality. The curated bridal and high-value zones offer an intimate, elevated environment for milestone purchases, while the Diamond Excellence Centre brings greater transparency, certification, and a significantly expanded diamond offering, reinforcing Tanishq's promise of trust.​

Commenting on the opening, Mr Ananthanarayanan Hariharan, Chief Executive Officer – Damas Jewellery, said the Meena Bazaar flagship showcases the early strengths and future potential of the Titan–Damas partnership. He noted that customers will experience richer collections, higher service standards, and a more seamless, integrated retail journey, with this store setting a new benchmark for what a neighbourhood jewellery destination can be in Dubai.​

The new flagship strengthens Tanishq's expanding presence in the GCC. It reflects Titan's broader vision to create a future-ready jewellery network across the region through flagship stores, innovative retail formats, and a steadfast commitment to trust and craftsmanship. By selecting Meena Bazaar as the venue for its largest and most advanced GCC store yet, Tanishq clearly signals its intent: the brand is not only strengthening its roots in Dubai but also preparing to grow larger and better across the Middle East.

About Tanishq:

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, exceptional customer service, and guaranteed product quality for more than two decades. Its extensive range spans timeless gold pieces, contemporary diamond jewellery, wedding collections, and culturally inspired designs, with over 500 stores in India and a growing international presence