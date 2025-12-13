Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rising Above The Ordinary: Skydive Dubai Celebrates 15 Years

2025-12-13 12:15:19
  • Skydive Dubai has welcomed visitors from over 100 countries, completing more than 475,000 tandem jumps
  • Its specialist teams have delivered aerial projects and campaigns for more than 200 global brands
  • Skydive Dubai's archive of technical aerial feats has helped shape the city's standing as a hub for ambitious, world-class projects
  • A world-first stunt sees female skydiver complete a BASE jump from a powered airship on a purpose-built swing
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec 2025 - For 15 years, Skydive Dubai has transformed Dubai's skies into a global stage for adventure, innovation and world-class skydiving. Today, millions around the world associate Dubai's skyline not only with its architectural icons, but also with the unmistakable sight of parachutes floating over the Palm Jumeirah and the desert horizon, a scene that has attracted thrill-seekers from more than 100 countries. Since its inception, Skydive Dubai has completed upwards of 475,000 tandem skydives, welcomed over 100 celebrities and VIPs, and marked 300 plus sky-high proposals. Today, a team of 95 expert instructors from 35 countries continue to build on that legacy every day, contributing to one of the world's most iconic skydiving operations. Beyond tandem skydives, Skydive Dubai is also a hub for professional skydivers and recreational jumpers from around the world. Its Desert Campus serves as a dedicated training centre and launchpad for solo-skydiver progression, including learning how to skydive through the Accelerated Freefall (AFF) course. Here, new students train alongside seasoned athletes, touring national teams and visiting professionals, forming a vibrant community built on skill, mentorship and a shared passion for the sport. This pioneering spirit mirrors Dubai's own narrative of turning ambition into possibility. Over the years, Skydive Dubai has been at the forefront of major aerial showcases, from international parachuting championships and swoop leagues to record-setting formations and technical jumps involving balloons, wingsuits, helipads and landmark buildings. It has also collaborated with beyond 200 global brands on bespoke projects, brought to life by expert instructors, pilots and operations teams. These defining moments have strengthened Dubai's standing as a global centre for innovative aerial pursuits and continue to draw international audiences and adventure travellers. This leadership is further demonstrated by Skydive Dubai's long-standing collaborations with Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism on high-visibility projects. “Marking 15 years is a significant milestone for us, reflecting our journey in helping dreams quite literally take flight. Across the Palm Dropzone, the Desert Campus and our wider ecosystem, we have seen how Skydive Dubai contributes to Dubai's reputation for distinctive, world-class experiences. The legacy of rising above the ordinary is evident in every skydive and every project, each one raising the bar even higher. Our commitment to safety, disciplined operations and continuous innovation remains central to how we welcome people into the sport and support Dubai's standing as a leading destination for adventure and aerial pursuits,” said Mohammad Javad, Executive Vice President of Leisure at Shamal Holding. A fitting expression of that commitment is seen in Skydive Dubai's most recent collaboration with Dubai Shopping Festival, where a female skydiver suspended 1,000 feet above Dubai completed a BASE jump onto Kite Beach. The world-first stunt, performed from a powered airship over an urban skyline, saw her travel past major landmarks on a minimalist wooden swing built specifically for the challenge. She spent six hours suspended beneath the airship, with routes that included six km over water and the longest stretch covering 14 km from Nad Al Sheba to Kite Beach. The feat adds to Skydive Dubai's archive of technical, visually striking projects that have become closely associated with the city. Skydive Dubai's wider ecosystem includes Inflight Dubai, one of the region's indoor skydiving facilities where both first-time flyers and seasoned athletes practice and refine body-flight skills. It also includes Gyrocopter by Skydive Dubai, offering guests a unique scenic flights over Dubai's coastline in two-seater aircraft piloted by certified experts. Skydive Dubai has set industry benchmarks for safety, expertise and operational excellence, elevating the profile and professionalism of the sport. It contributes to play a distinctive role in Dubai's adventure landscape, welcoming residents and visitors eager to experience the emirate from a different perspective. Today, it remains one of the world's most sought-after skydiving destinations, celebrated by seasoned athletes and first-time jumpers alike, a testament to 15 years of rising above the ordinary.


