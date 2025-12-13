403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rising Above The Ordinary: Skydive Dubai Celebrates 15 Years
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
-
Skydive Dubai has welcomed visitors from over 100 countries, completing more than 475,000 tandem jumps
Its specialist teams have delivered aerial projects and campaigns for more than 200 global brands
Skydive Dubai's archive of technical aerial feats has helped shape the city's standing as a hub for ambitious, world-class projects
A world-first stunt sees female skydiver complete a BASE jump from a powered airship on a purpose-built swing
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment