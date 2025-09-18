Cardiac Registry Support Rebrands As Clinical Registry Solutions To Reflect Expanded Healthcare Data Management Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Leading healthcare data abstraction company evolves brand to better represent comprehensive clinical registry expertise across all medical specialties.

- Angela Teagle, PresidentBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cardiac Registry Support, a trusted provider of clinical data abstraction and registry management services, today announced the rebranding to Clinical Registry Solutions, reflecting the company's expanded capabilities beyond cardiovascular care to serve healthcare facilities across all clinical specialties.The rebranding comes as the company has significantly broadened its service offerings to support more than 32+ different clinical registries, including NCDR/ACC, AHA–GWTG, STSTM, and numerous other specialty registries. While maintaining its core expertise in cardiovascular data management, Clinical Registry Solutions now provides comprehensive data abstraction, audit services, and analytics solutions for healthcare organizations nationwide."Our rebranding to Clinical Registry Solutions better reflects who we are today and where we're headed," said Angela Teagle, President of Clinical Registry Solutions. "While we built our reputation on exceptional cardiovascular registry support, we've evolved into a comprehensive clinical data partner supporting healthcare facilities across multiple specialties. This new brand identity acknowledges our expanded capabilities and reinforces our commitment to helping healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes through accurate, reliable data management."Proven Track Record of ExcellenceClinical Registry Solutions has established itself as an industry leader by maintaining a greater than 97% IRR since 2008, with a 98.3% Inter-Rater Reliability rate across all registries in 2024. The company's remote data abstraction services have helped healthcare facilities reduce costs, improve data accuracy, and allow clinical teams to focus more time on direct patient care.Comprehensive Service OfferingsThe newly branded Clinical Registry Solutions offers:.Remote Data Abstraction Services for 32+ clinical registries.Clinical Abstraction Services including data entry, verification, and submission.Audit Services to ensure data quality and regulatory compliance.HIPAA-Compliant Data Management with end-to-end security.Customizable Service Packages tailored to individual facility needsExpanding Beyond Cardiovascular CareWhile cardiovascular registries remain a core strength, Clinical Registry Solutions now supports healthcare facilities across multiple specialties, providing the same level of accuracy and reliability that has made the company a trusted partner for hospitals and health systems. The company's experienced team of clinical data experts works with all major Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems and third-party vendors to ensure seamless integration.Commitment to Customer PartnershipClinical Registry Solutions maintains its founding principles of trust, expertise, and flexibility, offering both long-term partnerships and project-based services. The company's remote service model provides scalable solutions that adapt to each healthcare facility's unique needs and budget requirements."This rebranding represents our evolution while honoring our foundational commitment to excellence," added Teagle. "Our clients can expect the same high-quality service and clinical expertise they've come to rely on, now with an expanded scope of capabilities to support their growing data management needs across all clinical areas."About Clinical Registry SolutionsClinical Registry Solutions (formerly Cardiac Registry Support) is a leading provider of clinical data abstraction and registry management services for over 100 healthcare organizations across the United States and Canada. Founded on principles of trust, expertise, and flexibility, the company specializes in remote data abstraction services for more than 32 clinical registries, helping healthcare facilities improve patient outcomes while reducing operational costs. With locations in Brooklyn, NY, and Mississauga, ON, Clinical Registry Solutions serves hospitals, health systems, and healthcare facilities nationwide with HIPAA-compliant, accurate, and timely data management solutions.For more information about Clinical Registry Solutions and its comprehensive clinical data management services, visit or contact:Media Contact:...Company Contact:Clinical Registry SolutionsPhone: (320) 230-0604Email: ...###

Anne Parker

Clinical Registry Solutions

+1 320-230-0604

email us here

