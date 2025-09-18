DUSU Elections 2025: Voter Turnout At 12 Pc So Far Students Demand Metro Passes, Better Infra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began on Thursday with enthusiasm across North and South Campus. As of mid-day, the estimated voter turnout hovered around 12 per cent, with long queues seen at several colleges despite humid weather conditions.

This year, student demands have taken centre stage in the elections. Key issues raised by the student community include the introduction of Delhi Metro concession passes, affordable hostel accommodations, improved infrastructure, better sports facilities, sanitation, reliable water supply, and high-speed Wi-Fi.

The electoral battle is fierce, with nine candidates contesting for the prestigious post of DUSU President.

Notably, three of the contestants are women - marking a significant shift in gender representation.

Both major student organisations, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), have fielded women candidates, sparking speculation that the long-standing record of Nupur Sharma, who became the last female DUSU President in 2008, might finally be broken.

On polling day, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak visited North Campus, rallying support for the NSUI.

“The NSUI's voice echoes not just in the campus but across Delhi,” she said.

“We're confident of sweeping all four seats. Our candidates have consistently raised student-centric issues, and we will continue this fight beyond Delhi - even in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections,” she said.

Students on campus expressed a mix of hope and concern to IANS.

“We're supporting ABVP because they have always stood for student welfare,” one student told IANS.

“People are excited. The candidates this year have a stronger social media presence, which helps connect with voters better.”

Another student added,“Our college lacks clean washrooms, proper water supply, and Wi-Fi. These basic amenities must be fixed. ABVP seems focussed on real issues.”

Highlighting the need for inclusivity, a student said,“ABVP fielded two women candidates this year. We raised our voices for equality - regardless of gender or background - and want representation that reflects that.”

Concerns about rising fees were also prevalent.

“DU fee ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 2 lakh, but JNU, where ABVP is in power, has far lower charges. NSUI promised to reduce fees but spent ₹22 lakh on 'chai' - where is the accountability," another student said.

Students will cast their votes in two shifts -- 8.30 A.M. to 1 P.M. for day classes and 3 P.M. to 7.30 P.M. for evening classes.

Around 2.8 lakh students are eligible to vote in the elections, the results for which will be declared on September 19.