28-Year-Old Patient Survives Severe Envenomation Through Advanced Care At NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a powerful example of critical care excellence, a 28-year-old patient has survived a life-threatening medical emergency thanks to the multidisciplinary expertise and unwavering dedication of the teams at NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi.

The patient was admitted to the Emergency Department in an unconscious state and initially unidentified. He arrived in profound shock with multi-organ dysfunction, requiring immediate intubation, mechanical ventilation, and aggressive resuscitation. Despite intensive fluid therapy, he remained hypotensive and required vasopressor support. His condition further deteriorated with acute kidney injury requiring continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), severe metabolic acidosis, gastrointestinal bleeding, and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), necessitating multiple blood transfusions.

During careful examination, swelling of the right lower limb and a visible bite mark strongly suggested envenomation. In consultation with the National Poison Center, antivenom therapy was promptly initiated alongside comprehensive supportive care.

The patient's journey was marked by critical complications including respiratory failure, fulminant liver failure, sepsis, and repeated bleeding episodes. Despite these challenges, a coordinated effort between the Emergency Department, ICU, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Vascular Surgery, Nursing, and supporting teams ensured he was gradually stabilized.

Through relentless teamwork, the patient was successfully extubated, transitioned to non-invasive support, regained full consciousness, and was discharged safely from the hospital. While he remains dialysis-dependent, his survival stands as an extraordinary achievement of modern multidisciplinary critical care.

Special recognition goes to Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Specialist Critical Care Medicine and Dr. Muhammad Farrukh Aslam, General Practitioner-ICU, for their clinical vigilance, and to Dr Rahmathullah Mohammad, Anaesthesia and ICU Specialist and Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Hafiz General Practitioner-ICU, for their timely interventions that proved pivotal to the patient's recovery.

“This case reflects the very essence of our mission - to deliver world-class, lifesaving care even in the most complex situations,” said [Hospital Spokesperson/CMO].“It is a true testament to the skill, dedication, and collaboration of our teams.”

This outcome highlights not only the resilience of the patient but also NMC Royal Hospital's commitment to setting benchmarks in critical care and emergency medicine for the community it serves.