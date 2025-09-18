India A Miracle Success Story, We're Capable Of Overcoming All Challenges: CEA Nageswaran

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) India's Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday hailed the country's growth story, saying nowhere in the world, a nation of this sheer size and diversity is attempting an economic and social transformation at a massive scale, and "we are capable of overcoming all kinds of challenges".

Speaking to IANS, Nageswaran said that India has always been an exciting story.

"Nowhere in the world, a country of this size and diversity is attempting an economic and social transformation within a democratic framework and having succeeded so far in coming from the poor income status to low middle income status," the CEA stressed.

He further stated that we need to learn - not just from our failures but also from our successes.

"What did we get right? We got many things right. So I think it's a good thing, especially in this time of uncertainty, to focus on some of the success stories - the miracles that we talk about - and that would be an inspiration and reminder to us that we are capable of overcoming our challenges," Nageswaran told IANS on the sidelines of an event organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

The CEA also congratulated the Chamber, which has been around for 125 years, saying, "I would like to wish the Bharat Chamber of Commerce many more years and decades of distinguished service to its members and the nation."

Established in 1900, Bharat Chamber of Commerce is one of the oldest, largest and leading Chambers of Commerce in the Eastern region.

On a question regarding the resumption of India-US trade talks and the call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on PM Modi's 75th birthday, Nageswaran said he hoped the trade stalemate would be resolved soon.

"I think the conversations are going on, and as I said earlier, I have nothing more to add. I hope that this will be resolved soon," he added.

Nageswaran has earlier said that in spite of tariff disputes and geopolitical uncertainty affecting global trade, the Indian economy is better placed for good news rather than shocks.

India's economy remains on a firm footing, he affirmed. Nageswaran credited this resilience to a decade of reforms that included digital and physical infrastructure upgrades with the gradual formalisation of small and medium enterprises.