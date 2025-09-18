Israeli Tanks Advance into New Neighborhoods in Gaza City
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces, including tanks, have reportedly advanced into new areas in northwest Gaza City, local sources confirm.
Eyewitnesses describe armored vehicles moving several hundred meters into the al-Saftawi neighborhood and near the terminus of Jala Street. Heavy equipment, such as bulldozers, has also been active around the Karameh Towers area and Mukhabarat district.
The Israeli army shared images and video footage showing its forces positioned within al-Saftawi and at the end of Jala Street.
This movement forms part of a broader offensive to extend and strengthen Israeli control over the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly declared Israel’s intent to re-occupy the entire territory.
On August 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet formally approved a strategy targeting full control of Gaza City.
Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning, stating the military, which recently resumed ground operations, “would destroy the city if the Palestinian group Hamas did not disarm and release all hostages.”
In a Wednesday statement, the Israeli army reported executing over 150 air and artillery strikes on Gaza City within a 48-hour span.
The intense bombardment in northern Gaza, combined with repeated evacuation orders, has forced hundreds of Palestinian families to flee southwards.
Palestinians, carrying children in their arms, endure lengthy, perilous journeys on foot amid ongoing bombardment and surveillance drone activity.
Those arriving in the south confront severe conditions in makeshift shelters, where shortages of food, clean water, and medicine are rampant.
This mass displacement, often referred to as a “death road,” has already resulted in numerous civilian casualties.
Survivors remain trapped in a relentless fight for survival without secure shelter or essential humanitarian aid.
