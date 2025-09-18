Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan And Iran Strengthen Ties With Silk Production Agreements

Uzbekistan And Iran Strengthen Ties With Silk Production Agreements


2025-09-18 03:06:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 17. The delegation led by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan signed important agreements related to the production of finished silk products and the development of effective cooperation in this area during the visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports.

The delegation began by visiting Iran's carpet industry centers, where they familiarized themselves with the operations of local enterprises, production technologies, and the cluster system.

In addition, a meeting was held with Saman Nazari, Chairman of the Gilan Province Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mining, and Agriculture. As part of the talks, B2B and B2G meetings were organized with major provincial companies, allowing participants to exchange experiences and explore opportunities for joint projects.

The visit concluded with an agreement on scientific and practical cooperation with Iran's Sericulture Research Center. It was also decided to involve experienced Iranian technologists in Uzbekistan to support the development of finished silk product manufacturing.

The agreements signed during the visit are expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation, increase the volume of silk processing in Uzbekistan, and lay the foundation for producing competitive finished products.

MENAFN18092025000187011040ID1110078071

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search