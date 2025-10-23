Online Scams Cost Slovenians Nearly 28 Mln Euros In 2025: Police Data

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Ljubljana: Online scams have caused nearly 28 million euros (32.48 million US dollars) in losses to people in Slovenia so far this year, as authorities warn of increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes, according to police data released on Thursday.

By mid-October, around 2,000 online fraud cases had been reported, almost matching the total number recorded for the whole of last year. Since 2020, total losses linked to such scams have exceeded 130 million euros, with about three-quarters of the damage suffered by individuals rather than companies.

At a conference hosted by the Bank Association of Slovenia, experts urged stronger public awareness, closer cooperation among relevant institutions, and systemic measures to curb the growing threat. They also warned that criminals are using advanced psychological manipulation to deceive victims.

David Gracer from the Slovenian General Police Directorate said investment scams, especially those related to cryptocurrencies, remain a major concern.

Victims are often lured by promises of high and quick returns and are tricked into installing software that gives scammers remote access to their devices and bank accounts.

"Another common form of fraud involves criminals posing as online buyers and sending fake payment links to sellers, allowing them to steal bank card information," he added.

Ales Ritonja from the Bank Association's fraud prevention group advised that anyone suspecting a scam should contact their bank immediately to block cards and attempt to recover funds, and also report the incident to the police.

However, consumer literacy alone is not enough, stressed Tanja Piskur, head of financial services at the Consumers' Association of Slovenia (ZPS). She said systemic measures are needed to limit and address the consequences of online fraud. Among other things, the association calls for the establishment of unified centers for reporting online abuse and for a clear definition of gross negligence.