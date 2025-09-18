STAX Engineering Expands UK Operations With £38M Investment To Scale Zero-Emission Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) American maritime emissions pioneer builds on Southampton project to accelerate emissions reduction across UK ports

LONG BEACH, Calif. and LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAX Engineering, a pioneer in reducing emissions from vessels berthed at port, today announced plans to expand its UK operations with an investment of up to £38 million ($50M USD) across UK ports. Building on momentum from its successful partnership with Associated British Ports (ABP) Southampton, the California-based company is in discussions with Harwich Haven Authority to help meet growing demand for flexible, immediate emissions reduction solutions.

STAX's barge-based emissions capture and control technology offers ports an immediate and flexible complement to shore power. Shore power adoption across Europe remains limited, with only one of seven recently evaluated UK ports having connections in place and just one in five major EU ports. Even in Southampton, where two high-voltage systems are installed, only one can be used at a time due to grid constraints. To achieve full emissions coverage, ports require multiple solutions, and STAX provides a proven option for all berthed vessels.

"The UK is emerging as a hub for the deployment of next-generation maritime technologies, and STAX's expansion reflects the country's growing role in setting high standards for clean shipping," said Mike Walker, CEO of STAX Engineering. "The market is showing how innovative clean technologies can scale globally within a framework of forward-thinking regulation. When ports and governments see immediate results without operational disruption, expansion of green solutions and growth-oriented regulation becomes inevitable."

"The UK represents a significant growth market for STAX," said Jan Petzel, CFO of STAX Engineering. "Our partnership with ABP Southampton has shown us what's possible when you work with partners that are serious about emissions reduction, and the timing feels right to deepen that commitment and further demonstrate how transatlantic collaboration can accelerate progress toward cleaner, more resilient global trade."

The news of STAX's expansion coincides with US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK from 17-19 September. STAX's UK growth builds directly on the company's relationship with ABP Southampton, where the port recently welcomed hundreds of maritime innovators, including STAX, to accelerate emissions reduction efforts.

STAX showcased its UK expansion during London International Shipping Week 2025, where CEO Mike Walker spoke at the Marine Energy Transition Forum and the company led a panel on greener maritime futures alongside Harwich Haven Authority, UK Major Ports Group, and other industry leaders at the inaugural Global Hub.

STAX's patented system connects directly to a vessel's exhaust without requiring modifications. It captures emissions from auxiliary engines, cutting up to 99% of particulate matter and 95% of nitrogen oxides. Offered as an hourly service, the model avoids upfront capital costs while complying with strict safety protocols for container ships, auto carriers, and tankers. To date, STAX has controlled nearly 200 tonnes of emissions in California and is working with carbon capture partners to expand its impact further.

In August 2025, STAX was part of a four-company consortium,“PortZero”, that secured £1.1 million in government funding through the UK's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, further validating market demand for rapid emissions solutions.

