Israeli Airstrike on Lebanon Leaves Two Dead
(MENAFN) Two people were killed on Wednesday evening when an Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle in eastern Lebanon, marking a fresh violation of the ceasefire brokered in November 2024, the country’s Health Ministry announced.
The ministry confirmed the casualties occurred in the city of Baalbek after an Israeli aircraft targeted a car.
There has been no official response from the Israeli military regarding the incident.
The strike comes despite a ceasefire agreement that ended months of cross-border violence between Hezbollah and Israel, which began in October 2023. The clashes escalated into full-scale war by September 2024, leaving more than 4,000 people dead and approximately 17,000 injured.
According to the truce terms, Israel was to complete a full withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January. However, it has only conducted a partial pullback and continues to maintain forces at five border outposts.
