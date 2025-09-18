SCRA Verification Site Relaunches With More Accessible Platform For Lenders, Landlords, And Employers

New SCRACVS site offers a mobile-friendly portal, clear navigation, expanded FAQs, and a simple process to support Servicemembers Civil Relief Act compliance.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act Centralized Verification Service (SCRACVS) has relaunched its official website, servicememberscivilreliefact , with a new design aimed at making military status verification easier to navigate and complete. The updated platform offers a clearer homepage for first-time users, expanded FAQs, and an optimized client portal for use on any device.

The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), codified at 50 U.S.C. §§ 3901–4043, requires organizations to verify an individual's military status before taking specific legal or financial actions. SCRACVS provides a centralized, secure way to perform these verifications and supply affidavits for court use.

Key updates to the site include:

1. Clearer navigation with sections for lenders, landlords, repossession operators, and legal professionals, and direct links to core services.

2. Simplified verification process presented in a four-step guide showing how to submit details, verification through Department of Defense records, review and quality check, and delivery of results with optional affidavits.

3. Expanded FAQ section addressing common questions such as ordering without a Social Security Number, affidavits for court, and payment policies.

4. Mobile-friendly client portal enabling users to submit requests, track order status, and manage accounts from smartphones and tablets.

5. Visible track record with metrics showing more than 100,000 clients served, 100,000 orders processed, 8,000 five-star reviews, and over 400,000 verifications delivered.

“Military status verification is often a time-sensitive step in legal and financial processes,” said Roy L. Kaufmann, Founder.“The redesigned site puts clear instructions and self-service tools in one place so users can complete verifications confidently and in line with SCRA requirements.”

SCRACVS protects sensitive data through encrypted connections and integrates with official Department of Defense records.

For more information or to perform a military status verification, visit .

About SCRACVS

The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act Centralized Verification Service (SCRACVS) provides secure, accurate military status verifications and affidavits to help organizations meet obligations under federal law. Based in Washington, D.C., SCRACVS supports law firms, landlords, lenders, and other professionals through an online portal that allows for single or batch submissions without requiring Social Security Numbers or dates of birth.

