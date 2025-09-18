Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin, Modi Hold Phone Talk on Ukraine, Ties

2025-09-18 02:03:49
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial phone conversation on Wednesday, focusing on their bilateral relationship and the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin reported.

Putin emphasized the longstanding friendship between Russia and India, highlighting the mutual national support that has consistently underpinned their relationship.

Both leaders voiced satisfaction with the robust progress in Russia-India cooperation, signaling a strong partnership.

"The leaders discussed preparations for the Russian President's visit to India in December this year and also touched on a range of international issues, including the situation surrounding Ukraine," the Kremlin stated.

After the call, Modi took to X to affirm India’s dedication to deepening ties with Russia and pledged readiness to "make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

