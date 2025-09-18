Randstad India Launches Its Second 'Insta Bag' Machine Under The 'Randstad With Heart' Initiative To Reduce Plastic Usage
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 17th Sep 2025 : Randstad India, a leading talent company, today announced the launch of its second free "Insta Bag" cloth bag vending machine in Bengaluru, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility under its 'Randstad with Heart' initiative. Building on the success of its first machine launched last year, this
initiative aims to further reduce single-use plastic bag consumption while creating sustainable livelihoods for local communities.
The new machine is strategically located in front of the Commercial Street Police Station, a high-footfall shopping hub that will provide people with a reusable alternative to plastic bags. This launch follows the successful deployment of Randstad's first Insta Bag machine near Commercial Street in July 2024, which has already made a significant impact - by collecting 2,668 plastic bottles and dispensing 4,500 reusable cloth bags. The initiative has already prevented the usage of around 225,000 single-use plastic bags, thus creating a significant positive environmental impact.
However, the project's impact extends far beyond environmental metrics. The Insta Bag initiative has also empowered three women with sustainable livelihoods, including one who was able to use her earnings to pay her child's school fees. The program has also inspired students to
explore eco-entrepreneurship and sustainability, creating a ripple effect of positive change.
"This milestone is not just about unveiling another machine; it's about deepening our promise to lead with heart by being responsible, innovative, and impactful, thus living one of our core values at Randstad - simultaneous promotion of all interests," said Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India. "The Insta Bag project is a powerful symbol of our belief that climate action must be community-driven and inclusive. By scaling this solution, we are reinforcing our commitment to building a cleaner, greener, and more equitable future."
Anjali Raghuvanshi, Chief People Officer & Senior Director of Business Innovation, Randstad India mentioned that the Insta Bag initiative is a brainchild of one of Randstad India's
'CEO for a Day' winners, Shilpita Bose. 'CEO for a Day' is one of the company's marquee internal rewards and recognition programs aligned with its triple bottom line approach of People - Planet - Profit.
The Insta Bag project is a collaborative effort enabled by key implementation partners, including Green Mic, Instagood Technologies Pvt Ltd, Parihar NGO, Bengaluru Police, BESCOM,
and BBMP. The inauguration event was graced by distinguished guests including Akshata Bhadranna, founder of Green Mic, Rani Shetty, Joint Director of Parihar NGO, Dr. Bindya M
Yohannan (Rani Shetty's successor at Parihar NGO), and representatives from Instagood Technologies.
about randstad india:
Randstad India is a leading talent company providing services across four key specializations - operational talent solutions, professional talent solutions, digital talent solutions, and enterprise talent solutions. Randstad also operates the Randstad Global Capability Center in India, which plays a key role in driving strategic delivery across Randstad's global markets and businesses. Randstad India is committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and helping them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. The organization has a deep understanding of the labour market to help clients create high-quality, diverse, and agile workforces they need to succeed. In the process, the organization helps talent secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills, and find purpose and belonging in their workplace.
Randstad India has been a leading player in the industry for more than 30 years and continues to deliver innovative and specialized talent solutions to clients across sectors. Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company, active in 39 markets across the globe.
about randstad
Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.
initiative aims to further reduce single-use plastic bag consumption while creating sustainable livelihoods for local communities.
The new machine is strategically located in front of the Commercial Street Police Station, a high-footfall shopping hub that will provide people with a reusable alternative to plastic bags. This launch follows the successful deployment of Randstad's first Insta Bag machine near Commercial Street in July 2024, which has already made a significant impact - by collecting 2,668 plastic bottles and dispensing 4,500 reusable cloth bags. The initiative has already prevented the usage of around 225,000 single-use plastic bags, thus creating a significant positive environmental impact.
However, the project's impact extends far beyond environmental metrics. The Insta Bag initiative has also empowered three women with sustainable livelihoods, including one who was able to use her earnings to pay her child's school fees. The program has also inspired students to
explore eco-entrepreneurship and sustainability, creating a ripple effect of positive change.
"This milestone is not just about unveiling another machine; it's about deepening our promise to lead with heart by being responsible, innovative, and impactful, thus living one of our core values at Randstad - simultaneous promotion of all interests," said Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India. "The Insta Bag project is a powerful symbol of our belief that climate action must be community-driven and inclusive. By scaling this solution, we are reinforcing our commitment to building a cleaner, greener, and more equitable future."
Anjali Raghuvanshi, Chief People Officer & Senior Director of Business Innovation, Randstad India mentioned that the Insta Bag initiative is a brainchild of one of Randstad India's
'CEO for a Day' winners, Shilpita Bose. 'CEO for a Day' is one of the company's marquee internal rewards and recognition programs aligned with its triple bottom line approach of People - Planet - Profit.
The Insta Bag project is a collaborative effort enabled by key implementation partners, including Green Mic, Instagood Technologies Pvt Ltd, Parihar NGO, Bengaluru Police, BESCOM,
and BBMP. The inauguration event was graced by distinguished guests including Akshata Bhadranna, founder of Green Mic, Rani Shetty, Joint Director of Parihar NGO, Dr. Bindya M
Yohannan (Rani Shetty's successor at Parihar NGO), and representatives from Instagood Technologies.
about randstad india:
Randstad India is a leading talent company providing services across four key specializations - operational talent solutions, professional talent solutions, digital talent solutions, and enterprise talent solutions. Randstad also operates the Randstad Global Capability Center in India, which plays a key role in driving strategic delivery across Randstad's global markets and businesses. Randstad India is committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and helping them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. The organization has a deep understanding of the labour market to help clients create high-quality, diverse, and agile workforces they need to succeed. In the process, the organization helps talent secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills, and find purpose and belonging in their workplace.
Randstad India has been a leading player in the industry for more than 30 years and continues to deliver innovative and specialized talent solutions to clients across sectors. Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company, active in 39 markets across the globe.
about randstad
Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.
Company :-Adfactors PR
User :- Tanima Das
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment