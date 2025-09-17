Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) Granted ISO Certification For Diagnostics Laboratory

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIQLF), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce it has been granted ISO 15189 certification for its Australian laboratory operations. This medical testing certification represents a core milestone in the commercialisation and clinical use of the Company's suite of precision diagnostic tests.

- ISO 15189 certification is a core milestone in the commercialisation and clinical use of Proteomics International's suite of precision diagnostic tests

- Affirms Proteomics International's position as one of the world's leading laboratories for proteomics and protein-based based testing services

- Provides a platform for Proteomics International to offer emerging precision diagnostic and specialist pathology tests in future

This internationally recognised accreditation supports Proteomics International's national roll-out of its specialist laboratory developed tests in Australia, including PromarkerD (launched 20 August) and PromarkerEso (launched today) [see PIQ Annual Report ASX 27 August].

The certification builds on and extends Proteomics International's existing ISO 17025, ISO 13485 and CLIA certifications, and affirms the Company's position as one of the world's leading laboratories for proteomics and protein-based based testing services.

These certifications ideally position Proteomics International to offer both its in-house developed tests, and to commercialise other third-party specialist tests that are emerging globally. As precision medicine starts to become a reality for patients, each path offers enticing potential new revenue streams for the Company.

Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "The clinical certification supports our strategic growth trajectory as we advance the commercialisation of our first-in-class diagnostic tests for diabetic kidney disease, esophageal cancer and endometriosis. This certification also cements ProteomicsInternational's position as a leading innovator in precision diagnostics and provides a platform for us to offer more specialist pathology testing in future."

ISO 15189 is the global standard specifically developed for medical laboratories, outlining the quality management and technical requirements needed to ensure accurate and dependable test results.

Certification was granted by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) and the Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia (RCPA) following a comprehensive audit of Proteomics International's Western Australian laboratory facilities, systems, and processes.

Proteomics International has multiple assets in its pipeline of precision diagnostics and the Company believes each test represents a substantial commercial opportunity in the public health market. This certification validates the Company's commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and clinically valid diagnostic testing services.

