Saudi Fund For Development Commits USD 50 Million To Build New Schools, Expanding Education Access For Kyrgyz Students



New USD 50 million agreement will fund Phase II of the Construction of Public Schools Project across Kyrgyzstan

Initiative supports SFD's goal to enhance education access and quality SFD has provided USD 380 million development support in Kyrgyzstan across multiple key sectors, including education and healthcare

Kyrgyz Republic, October, 2025 – The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has signed a USD 50 million agreement with the Kyrgyz Republic to launch Phase II of the Construction of Public Schools Project. The signing ceremony brought together senior officials, including HE Baketaev Alma Kushbekovich, Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, and HE Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of SFD.

Phase II will support the construction and outfitting of 14 new schools in both rural and urban areas, each designed to accommodate between 150 and 1,000 students. These schools will provide children with well-equipped classrooms that foster a positive learning environment. The initiative is also expected to create numerous employment opportunities for teachers and educational staff, further strengthening the national education workforce and supporting local communities.

Previously, SFD facilitated the construction of 30 public schools across Kyrgyzstan through a USD 30 million development concessional loan, benefitting 50,000 students annually. These efforts are helping to address the increasing demand for educational infrastructure and underscore SFD's ongoing support to the Kyrgyz Republic in advancing the country's development goals.

HE Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of SFD, said:“Education lies at the heart of sustainable development. By supporting modern schools and empowering educators, we are opening doors to knowledge and opportunity for thousands of Kyrgyz students. This agreement reflects our deep commitment to nurturing human capital and advancing sustainable progress and prosperity in Kyrgyz Republic.”

HE Baketaev Alma Kushbekovich, Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, stated:“The Fund has consistently supported our country in strengthening infrastructure and improving the standard of living of our population. We look forward to further successful cooperation and the joint implementation of new initiatives aimed at the comprehensive development of social and economic infrastructure, including education, healthcare, energy, transport, and more.”

Since 2011, SFD has extended 11 development loans to the Kyrgyz Republic, financing diverse development projects and programs across multiple sectors, with total support reaching USD 380 million (including Phase II of the Construction of Public Schools Project). In addition, a USD 3.8 million grant from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through SFD, has equipped several medical centers, further contributing to social development and economic progress in the region.

About the Saudi Fund for Development:

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is a government institution that provides concessional development loans, to finance projects and programs in developing countries.

Since its establishment in 1974, SFD has financed more than 800 projects and programs in over 100 countries, with a total value exceeding USD 22 billion. These projects span sectors including transportation and communications, social infrastructure, agriculture, energy, industry and mining, among others. These projects contribute to generating socio-economic growth and improving the living standards of disadvantaged communities in countries most in need. SFD's activities are guided by international development principles and support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Fund also works to strengthen development cooperation through partnerships with regional and international organizations.