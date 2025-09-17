Putin, Modi Discussed Bilateral Ties, Ukraine In Phone Call
Putin said, relations between Russia and India have been friendly throughout modern history, based on shared national support in both countries.
Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the successful development of the Russia-India ties.
“The leaders discussed preparations for the Russian President's visit to India in Dec this year, and also touched on a range of international issues, including the situation surrounding Ukraine,” the Kremlin said.
Following the call, Modi wrote on X that, India is committed to further strengthening ties with Russia, and is ready to“make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”– NNN-TASS
