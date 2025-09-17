Tunisia Hosts Arab Central Bank Governors' Meeting
In his opening speech, Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), Fathi Zouhair Nouri, underscored the need for deeper financial integration, to strengthen stability, stimulate growth, and expand opportunities across the region.
The two-day meeting brings together central bank governors from Arab countries, along with representatives of regional and international financial institutions.
“Our shared objective is to enhance the performance of financial systems, improve services and regulatory frameworks, and develop interconnected Arab financial markets, that are globally competitive and capable of attracting investment, trade, and innovation,” Nouri said.
He called for stronger coordination and the exchange of expertise among Arab central banks and monetary institutions, to better withstand external shocks and safeguard regional financial stability amid global economic challenges.
He also highlighted Tunisia's resilience in the face of multiple challenges, noting that the country“aims to position itself as a new financial centre, at both the regional and international levels.”– NNN-TAP
