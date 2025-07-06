Sanvikaa Shares What Works In Favour Of 'Panchayat'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Sanvikaa, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the superhit streaming series 'Panchayat', has spoken about the appeal of the show and its loyal fanbase.

The first season of 'Panchayat' was released during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic in its first wave, and immediately appealed to the sensibilities of the audience who were stuck in the confines of their homes.

Over the years, the show has gone on to cultivate a cult-following, and is one of the biggest shows of Prime Video in India.

Sanvikaa recently spoke with IANS, and shared that the framework and characters of the show are very different from what the OTT platform largely serves to the audience, which gives it an edge.

The actress told IANS,“We are very glad that something like this has happened because no one imagined 'Panchayat' would get this massive success because it's a very simple show and the kind of shows that were being made, they were completely different. So, it has made a mark in itself and the way people have shown so much love”.

She further mentioned,“Internationally also, the audience has loved it so much, the people of India who stay outside India, they have shown huge appreciation for the show. The show feels so rooted. So, it has definitely become a benchmark, and I feel really proud with people seeing this show across the globe. So, it is a proud moment for all of us”.

Earlier, the actress had shared that as the show progresses with subsequent seasons, it holds on to its innocence which is one of the show's core values.

When asked that given the political elements picking up in the show, can the show tread away from innocence in the longer run, she said,“I don't think so. Though the key characters are competing with each other if either of them is in need, even the opposition team will come and help and support”.

'Panchayat' is available to stream on Prime Video.