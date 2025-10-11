No Central Funds Released For J&K Under Ayushman Bharat

File photo

Srinagar- Despite the crucial role played by the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) in strengthening healthcare delivery and providing access to quality medical services for underprivileged sections of society, no central funds have been released for Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2025–26, raising concerns among health experts and beneficiaries.

This information emerged through a Right to Information (RTI) filed by activist MM Shuja.

According to the data obtained, central releases under the PM-ABHIM for J&K have varied in previous years - Rs 16.11 crore in 2021–22, Rs 1 crore in 2022–23, Rs 44.01 crore in 2023–24, and Rs 60.44 crore in 2024–25. However, the record shows zero release for 2025–26.

Officials noted that thousands of poor and rural patients across Jammu and Kashmir have benefited from free or subsidised treatment under the scheme.“This scheme has been a lifeline for thousands of poor patients who could not afford specialised treatments. It must continue to get priority at all levels of government so that the momentum in healthcare development is not lost,” a senior health official said, requesting anonymity.

Public health expert Dr Shabir Ahmad highlighted the wider implications of the funding gap.“Health is not an expenditure but an investment in human capital. Stopping or delaying funds for a scheme like Ayushman Bharat will directly impact the poor,” he said.