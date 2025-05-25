AI To Ease Traffic, Paying By Hand: The Tech RTA Is Showcasing In Berlin

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is showcasing five of its cutting-edge tech innovations at GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025, a three-day tech and startup event taking place in Berlin, Germany.

The global event, which kicked off on May 21, is getting to witness RTA's AI-powered traffic flow optimisation, palm vein payment , flying taxi, interactive kiosks, and the initiative to enhance pedestrian and cyclist experience.

“We have made sure to showcase these and let the people in Berlin and Europe see the benchmark and see how RTA is doing it in Dubai,” Salahaldeen Almarzooqi, director of technology governance strategy of the corporate technology support services sector at RTA, told Khaleej Times.

While these projects are already announced in the UAE and are in the process of being implemented, Dubai aims to garner a wider reach through GITEX EUROPE that has exhibitors from over 100 countries.

Palm payment in final stages

The RTA director said the groundbreaking palm vein payment initiative is“in the final stages of proof of concept", adding as "this technology needs to be reliable no matter what the circumstances, there has to be 5,000 case studies to test the new technology".

“If people come with any injury or with henna for example, [we] have to make sure that it's all tested [so that it's accurate]."

Almarzooqi added,“The plan is to move it to pilot stage and by end of next year, we will start rolling out into the public transportation media”.

Enhancing pedestrian and cyclist experience initiative

The initiative essentially includes a“smart” pole that includes a canopy, seating, USB ports, camera, air pump, as well as other basic maintenance tools for cyclist.

Managing traffic with AI

In February, RTA had announced to leverage AI to gather real-time data on congestion due to traffic lights.

"Recently, we started deploying a new traffic management system based completely on an AI algorithm that monitors the traffic situation using multiple inputs, like cameras, sensors, and takes the real-time decision towards extending the green light and managing the traffic on the intersections,” he said.

"It was for the first time in the region that we are deploying a smart fusion system for traffic that is aimed to reduce the traffic by 15 per cent to 20 per cent."

In Berlin, RTA showcased this technology in a bid to set a“benchmark” so that Europe can“learn from those opportunities,” Almarzooqi said.

Within the upcoming year or the year after, we're going to complete the migration of around 600 intersections from the existing system to the new AI-based system, he added.

Interactive kiosks



RTA's smart kiosks provides various digital services related to vehicle licencing, drivers, parking, nol, and revenue management services (licencing, sales invoice, etc. The services are seamless and are availanble round the clock.