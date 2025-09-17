S&K Drain Cleaning Expands Services With New State-Of-The-Art Hydro Jetting Equipment

MENAFN - GetNews)S&K Drain Cleaning, a trusted name in plumbing and drain services across Northeast Ohio, is proud to announce the addition ofto its service offerings. This powerful technology allows the company to provide faster, more efficient, and longer-lasting solutions for residential and commercial plumbing drains.

For years, S&K Drain Cleaning has been helping homeowners and businesses with everything from clogged sinks to main sewer line backups. With the investment in hydro jetting technology, the company is taking its drain cleaning services to the next level. Unlike traditional drain snaking, which simply punches a hole through the clog, hydro jetting uses high-pressure water streams to completely scour the inside of pipes , removing grease, scale, tree roots, and other stubborn blockages.

“Adding hydro jetting equipment means we can clear even the toughest drain issues that standard methods can't fully resolve,” said a spokesperson for S&K Drain Cleaning.“It's not just about fixing the problem today-it's about providing a longer-term solution that keeps your pipes flowing freely.”

Hydro jetting is especially effective for:

Residential Drains: Kitchen sinks, showers, bathtubs, and laundry lines prone to buildup.

Commercial Drains: Restaurants and businesses dealing with heavy grease or high-traffic plumbing systems.

Main Sewer Lines: Clearing tree roots, sludge, and years of buildup to restore full flow capacity.

Customers will also appreciate that hydro jetting is an eco-friendly solution , relying on the power of water pressure rather than harsh chemicals to clean pipes. This makes it safer for plumbing systems, septic tanks, and the environment.

The addition of this advanced equipment reinforces S&K Drain Cleaning's commitment to staying ahead of industry standards and providing exceptional service. As part of the larger S&K Construction and Remodeling family, the drain cleaning division continues the company's tradition of reliability, professionalism, and customer-focused care.

“Drain problems are stressful, and our goal is to take that stress away with fast, effective service,” the spokesperson added.“Now, with hydro jetting, we can solve bigger problems with even better results.”

S&K Drain Cleaning serves homeowners and businesses throughout Northeast Ohio, including Jefferson, Ashtabula, Cleveland, Lake County, Geauga County, and beyond . With 24/7 emergency service available, customers know they can count on the team when a drain disaster strikes.

Contact Information:

For more information or to schedule service, contact:

S&K Drain Cleaning

Phone: 440-202-6600

Website: skdraincleaning

1318 Thiel Road, Suite #B, Jefferson, Ohio 44047