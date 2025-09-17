Dup15q Syndrome Market: Insights Into Epidemiology, Treatments, And Key Companies Ovid Therapeutics, Takeda, Q-State Biosciences, Radius Health, Zogenix

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Dup15q Syndrome Market"Dup15q syndrome is a neurogenetic condition caused by duplications on chromosome 15q11.2-13.1. It is marked by hypotonia, developmental delays, intellectual disability (ID), epilepsy, and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The extent of developmental impairments can vary significantly based on the nature of the duplication and whether it originated from the mother or father.

Emerging therapies for Dup15q syndrome, including Bexicaserin, UBE3A (ASO), and others, are anticipated to drive growth in the Dup15q syndrome market over the coming years.

DelveInsight has released a new report titled“Dup15q Syndrome – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034”, providing a comprehensive analysis of the disorder, with historical and projected epidemiology as well as market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

In March 2025, Quiver Bioscience entered into a partnership with the Dup15q Alliance to advance an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy aimed at reducing UBE3A gene overexpression, a central factor in Dup15q syndrome. This collaboration leverages Quiver's Genomic Positioning System, which integrates AI with human neuronal models to accelerate drug discovery. The ASO program remains in the preclinical stage.

In 2024, the FDA recalled certain batches of Clonazepam Orally Disintegrating Tablets due to possible mislabeling of product strength. Overall, therapeutic development for Dup15q syndrome remains limited, with only a few candidates under clinical investigation. These include bexacaserin (Lundbeck) for Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs). Meanwhile, Roche has withdrawn basmisanil (RG1662) from its Dup15q program, raising uncertainty about future progress. Similarly, Takeda discontinued development of soticlestat in January 2025 following negative trial outcomes in Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes.

While some companies like Quiver remain in early preclinical phases, others are pursuing indirect opportunities. For instance, Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Saniona are advancing SAN2465, initially developed for major depressive disorder, into Phase II trials, with potential applicability for neuropsychiatric symptoms in Dup15q syndrome.

Despite ongoing hurdles, the outlook is gradually improving through scientific innovation, collaborative partnerships, and strong patient advocacy, which are collectively driving momentum toward potential disease-modifying therapies.

Chromosome 15q11.2-13.1 duplication syndrome (Dup15q syndrome) is a rare genetic disorder caused by duplication of a segment on the long arm of chromosome 15, specifically 15q11.2-13.1. This duplication typically occurs as either an extra isodicentric chromosome 15 [idic(15)] or an interstitial duplication [int dup(15)]. This region, often called the Prader-Willi/Angelman critical region (PWACR), is also implicated in both Prader-Willi and Angelman syndromes.

Clinical features of Dup15q syndrome commonly include hypotonia (low muscle tone), motor development delays, intellectual disability of varying severity, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and epilepsy, including infantile spasms. Symptom severity differs between individuals and is influenced by factors such as the number of duplicated copies and whether the duplication originated maternally or paternally. Key players in the Dup15q syndrome market include Ovid Therapeutics, Takeda, Q-State Biosciences, Radius Health, and Zogenix, among others. Emerging therapies such as Bexicaserin, UBE3A (ASO), and additional candidates are expected to shape the future treatment landscape.

Dup15q syndrome (Chromosome 15q11.2–13.1 duplication syndrome) is a rare genetic disorder caused by the duplication of a segment on the long arm of chromosome 15, specifically the 15q11.2–13.1 region. This duplicated segment can occur in two main forms:



Isodicentric chromosome 15 [idic(15)] – an extra chromosome containing two copies of the 15q11.2–13.1 region. Interstitial duplication [int dup(15)] – an extra copy of the region within the same chromosome.

This region is also known as the Prader-Willi/Angelman critical region (PWACR) because of its role in both Prader-Willi and Angelman syndromes.

Supportive care for Dup15q syndrome is tailored to each individual's specific needs. Physical and occupational therapies address delays in motor skills, while communication difficulties are managed with augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) tools. Behavioral challenges, particularly those associated with autism, are often treated using approaches such as applied behavior analysis (ABA), and psychotropic medications may be prescribed for more severe behavioral issues. Seizures are managed through conventional anticonvulsants, ketogenic diets, or vagus nerve stimulation to reduce their frequency and intensity.

Therapeutic development for Dup15q syndrome remains limited, with only a few candidates in the pipeline. Bexacaserin by Lundbeck is being investigated for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) but is not specific to Dup15q. SAN2465 from Saniona, originally developed for major depressive disorder, shows potential for addressing neuropsychiatric symptoms in Dup15q. Additionally, Quiver Bioscience is developing a preclinical antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy aimed at lowering UBE3A gene expression, which could help alleviate symptom severity.

Bexicaserin: Lundbeck UBE3A (ASO): Quiver Bioscience

Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Dup15q syndrome Companies: Ovid Therapeutics, Takeda, Q-State Biosciences, Radius Health, Zogenix, and others

Key Dup15q syndrome Therapies: Bexicaserin, UBE3A (ASO), and others

Dup15q syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Dup15q syndrome current marketed and Dup15q syndrome emerging therapies

Dup15q syndrome Market Dynamics: Dup15q syndrome market drivers and Dup15q syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Dup15q syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dup15q syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Dup15q syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Dup15q syndrome Epidemiology and Dup15q syndrome market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Dup15q syndrome market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Dup15q syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Dup15q syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Dup15q syndrome market.

