Ministry Of Defense Procures 1,000 Tactical Mobility Vehicles For AFU Via Prozorro
"ATVs (quad bikes) and other additional transport vehicles will enable service members to respond even more rapidly to challenges on the front line," the ministry noted.
Following the auctions, contracts were signed for the supply of 500 quad bikes worth a total of UAH 119.8 million, which is 25.5% lower than the expected cost. The vehicles are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2025.
According to Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency, this acquisition will enhance the mobility of military units
"As a result of the bidding, we achieved cost savings and ensured transparency in the process," Zhumadilov said.
The ministry emphasized that it will continue to address the requests of military units, ensuring their provision with modern equipment in accordance with frontline priorities.Read also: Ukraine needs to be proactive in coordinating defense production under SAFE initiative – Kubilius
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, the introduction of a new FPV drone procurement procedure under framework agreements allowed the Ministry of Defense to save UAH 511 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment