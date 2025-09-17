Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, September 17, 2025


2025-09-17 03:21:12
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio offers something for everyone: international jazz with Snarky Puppy at Vivo Rio, Broadway-scale theater with Beetlejuice, a classic samba gafieira at Rio Scenarium, a nostalgic pop tribute in Gávea, and the city's most famous LGBTQ+ midweek party at Pink Flamingo. For those seeking alternative vibes, rodas de samba, indie showcases, poetry, and a glamorous dinner show round out the options.

Top Picks Snarky Puppy – Vivo Rio (Flamengo)

Why we picked it: Grammy-winning jazz fusion ensemble returns to Rio for one night only.

Time: 21:00 (doors 19:00)

Tickets: Ticketmaster Brasil

Address: Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Parque do Flamengo

Contact: Tel. (21) 2272-2901

Beetlejuice – O Musical – Teatro Multiplan (Barra da Tijuca)

Why we picked it: Brazilian production of the Broadway hit, in its final Rio season.

Time: 20:00

Tickets: Sympla

Address: Av. das Américas, 3900 – Barra da Tijuca (VillageMall)

Gafieira Rio Antigo – Rio Scenarium (Lapa)

Why we picked it: Traditional samba gafieira with live big band in Rio's most atmospheric venue.

Time: 19:00 (music ~19:30)

Tickets: Sympla – R$40 full / R$20 half

Address: R. do Lavradio, 20 – Centro (Lapa)

Contact: Tel. (21) 3553-3104

Relembrando Sucessos – Teatro Vannucci (Gávea)

Why we picked it: Tribute musical with ABBA, Bee Gees, and Carpenters hits, directed by Jaime Aroxa.

Time: 19:00

Tickets: Bilheteria Express – R$100 full / R$50 half

Address: Shopping da Gávea – R. Marquês de São Vicente, 52 – Gávea

Treta Festa – Pink Flamingo (Copacabana_

Why we picked it: Legendary LGBTQ+ midweek party with DJs, drag shows, and funk/pop hits.

Time: 21:00 till late

Tickets: Sympla – from ~R$50

Address: R. Raul Pompéia, 102 – Copacabana

Contact: @pinkflamingorio

Also Notable
  • Roda de Samba“Aos Novos Compositores” – Beco do Rato (Lapa), 20:00: Celebrates 10 years with authentic samba circle. Tickets ~R$20–30 via Sympla. Address: R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa.
  • “Só Cantautô” – Audio Rebel (Botafogo), 19:00: Indie singer-songwriter showcase. Tickets ~R$20 on Sympla. Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55 – Botafogo.
  • Provocações Poéticas – Abapirá (Centro), 18:30: Free poetry and art event with open mic. Address: R. do Mercado, 45 – Centro.
  • Roxy Dinner Show – Cine Roxy (Copacabana), 19:30: Gourmet dinner and revue“Aquele Abraço” in historic cinema. Packages from ~R$1000. Address: R. Bolívar, 45 – Copacabana.

Times, lineups, and prices can update on the day. Always confirm on the official ticket page before heading out.

