Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Why we picked it: Grammy-winning jazz fusion ensemble returns to Rio for one night only.
Time: 21:00 (doors 19:00)
Tickets: Ticketmaster Brasil
Address: Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Parque do Flamengo
Contact: Tel. (21) 2272-2901Beetlejuice – O Musical – Teatro Multiplan (Barra da Tijuca)
Why we picked it: Brazilian production of the Broadway hit, in its final Rio season.
Time: 20:00
Tickets: Sympla
Address: Av. das Américas, 3900 – Barra da Tijuca (VillageMall)Gafieira Rio Antigo – Rio Scenarium (Lapa)
Why we picked it: Traditional samba gafieira with live big band in Rio's most atmospheric venue.
Time: 19:00 (music ~19:30)
Tickets: Sympla – R$40 full / R$20 half
Address: R. do Lavradio, 20 – Centro (Lapa)
Contact: Tel. (21) 3553-3104Relembrando Sucessos – Teatro Vannucci (Gávea)
Why we picked it: Tribute musical with ABBA, Bee Gees, and Carpenters hits, directed by Jaime Aroxa.
Time: 19:00
Tickets: Bilheteria Express – R$100 full / R$50 half
Address: Shopping da Gávea – R. Marquês de São Vicente, 52 – GáveaTreta Festa – Pink Flamingo (Copacabana_
Why we picked it: Legendary LGBTQ+ midweek party with DJs, drag shows, and funk/pop hits.
Time: 21:00 till late
Tickets: Sympla – from ~R$50
Address: R. Raul Pompéia, 102 – Copacabana
Contact: @pinkflamingorioAlso Notable
-
Roda de Samba“Aos Novos Compositores” – Beco do Rato (Lapa), 20:00: Celebrates 10 years with authentic samba circle. Tickets ~R$20–30 via Sympla. Address: R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa.
“Só Cantautô” – Audio Rebel (Botafogo), 19:00: Indie singer-songwriter showcase. Tickets ~R$20 on Sympla. Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55 – Botafogo.
Provocações Poéticas – Abapirá (Centro), 18:30: Free poetry and art event with open mic. Address: R. do Mercado, 45 – Centro.
Roxy Dinner Show – Cine Roxy (Copacabana), 19:30: Gourmet dinner and revue“Aquele Abraço” in historic cinema. Packages from ~R$1000. Address: R. Bolívar, 45 – Copacabana.
