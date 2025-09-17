Darby M. Babin

My SSHRC-funded dissertation project focuses on fat epistemology and affect in life writing. I am interested, generally, in the construction of theory and knowledge in popular culture, particularly as it relates to fat, Queer, and trans experiences. My previous MA research was in Law & Legal Studies, focusing on critical feminist pedagogies and gender-based violence education.

