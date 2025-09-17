$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Darby M. Babin

Darby M. Babin


2025-09-17 03:12:09
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Profile Articles Activity

My SSHRC-funded dissertation project focuses on fat epistemology and affect in life writing. I am interested, generally, in the construction of theory and knowledge in popular culture, particularly as it relates to fat, Queer, and trans experiences. My previous MA research was in Law & Legal Studies, focusing on critical feminist pedagogies and gender-based violence education.

Experience
  • 2021–present PhD Candidate, University of Ottawa
Education
  • 2018 Carleton University, M.A. in Law & Legal Studies

The Conversation

MENAFN17092025000199003603ID1110076229

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search