Darby M. Babin
PhD Candidate,
L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa
My SSHRC-funded dissertation project focuses on fat epistemology and affect in life writing. I am interested, generally, in the construction of theory and knowledge in popular culture, particularly as it relates to fat, Queer, and trans experiences. My previous MA research was in Law & Legal Studies, focusing on critical feminist pedagogies and gender-based violence education.Experience
2021–present
PhD Candidate, University of Ottawa
2018
Carleton University, M.A. in Law & Legal Studies
