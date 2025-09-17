Sixteen More Ukrainian Children Returned From Russian-Occupied Territories
According to him, a 15-year-old girl escaped occupation with her aunt after her parents and older brother were sentenced by the Russians to long years in prison on fabricated charges.
A 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old sister lost their home and all their belongings after a fire completely destroyed their house.Read also: Over a thousand civilians, including 109 children, evacuated from Donetsk region
A 15-year-old girl and her parents spent three years almost without leaving their home, living in constant fear that the occupiers could knock on the door and take the children away. And a 10-year-old boy was nearly taken from his parents by the occupation "child protection service."
Yermak stressed that all of them are now safe in Ukraine, where they are receiving psychological support, restoring their documents, and taking their first steps toward a new, peaceful life.
Photo: Andriy Yermak / Telegram
