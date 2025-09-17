Kherson Region Hit By Russian Strikes: Homes Damaged, Seven Hurt, Including Minor
“According to the investigation, on September 17, 2025, Russian forces used aviation, artillery, including rocket artillery, and various types of drones to attack Kherson region. As of 17:00, it is known that seven people were injured in Russian shelling, including a child,” the statement reads.
It is noted that in the morning, the invaders shelled Kherson with artillery, and during the day, they dropped an explosive device from a drone onto one of the city's streets, injuring two local residents.
As a result of the airstrike on Inhulets, five people were injured, including a three-year-old girl. Private houses, apartment buildings, garages, and vehicles were also damaged.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).Read also: Four drones in one house: Russian troops attack village in Kherson region
It was previously reported that a Russian strike with a guided aerial bomb on Inhulets injured three adults and a child.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment