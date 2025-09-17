Kherson Region Hit By Russian Strikes: Homes Damaged, Seven Hurt, Including Minor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Ukrinform.

“According to the investigation, on September 17, 2025, Russian forces used aviation, artillery, including rocket artillery, and various types of drones to attack Kherson region. As of 17:00, it is known that seven people were injured in Russian shelling, including a child,” the statement reads.

It is noted that in the morning, the invaders shelled Kherson with artillery, and during the day, they dropped an explosive device from a drone onto one of the city's streets, injuring two local residents.

As a result of the airstrike on Inhulets, five people were injured, including a three-year-old girl. Private houses, apartment buildings, garages, and vehicles were also damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was previously reported that a Russian strike with a guided aerial bomb on Inhulets injured three adults and a child.