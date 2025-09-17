UNRWA Chief Urges Immediate Gaza Ceasefire Following UN Genocide Report
Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini on Wednesday called on all United Nations member states to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ensure unrestricted access for UN humanitarian operations, including UNRWA, following a UN commission report concluding that Israel committed genocide in Gaza.
In a post on X, Lazzarini said the UN inquiry commission concluded yesterday that "far from cooperating with the United Nations, Israel responded by banning and excluding the main UN agency providing humanitarian aid, UNRWA."
He added that the commission noted, in its finding that Israel committed genocide, that through "interlinked political and politicized measures," including the establishment of the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF), Israel obstructed and prevented trusted relief agencies, including UNRWA, from delivering essential and life-saving assistance, aiming to cause "physical destruction of Palestinians in Gaza through uninhabitable living conditions in the Gaza Strip."
