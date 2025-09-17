Cheapest Boz Scaggs Tickets For 2025 Tour Dates: Unlock Savings With Exclusive Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Score the cheapest Boz Scaggs tickets for his 2025 tour! Use promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets to unlock exclusive savings and secure your seats for an unforgettable live music experience."Looking for the cheapest Boz Scaggs tickets for his 2025 tour? CapitalCityTickets makes it easy to save with exclusive promo code CITY10. Browse upcoming tour dates, select your preferred seats, and enjoy a secure, hassle-free online checkout. Whether it's a big city arena or an intimate venue, get discounted tickets fast and experience Boz Scaggs live without paying full price. Don't miss out-grab your tickets today!

If you're a fan of smooth blues-rock grooves and timeless hits like "Lowdown" and "Lido Shuffle," then Boz Scaggs' Rhythm Review 2025 tour is your ticket to an unforgettable night of music. At 81 years young, Scaggs continues to deliver electrifying performances, blending his soulful vocals with a tight band that brings his catalog to life. With the tour kicking off in just over a month on October 17, 2025, in Indio, CA, demand is already high-but don't worry. You can score the cheapest Boz Scaggs tickets for 2025 tour dates without breaking the bank. In this guide, we'll break down the full schedule, spotlight his iconic hit singles, and reveal how to unlock savings with an exclusive promo code at CapitalCityTickets. Let's dive in and get you front-row ready!

Buy Boz Scaggs Tickets Now

Why Boz Scaggs' 2025 Tour Is a Must-See Event

Boz Scaggs has been a cornerstone of American music since the 1960s, starting as a bandmate with Steve Miller before launching his solo career. His breakthrough came with the 1976 album Silk Degrees, which hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spawned multiple chart-toppers. Fast-forward to 2025, and the Rhythm Review 2025 tour promises a setlist packed with classics, deep cuts, and fresh energy from his latest blues-infused releases like Out of the Blues (2018). Fans rave about his live shows, with one attendee noting, "Boz still has that beautiful voice and music that moves me!" Whether you're reliving '70s nostalgia or discovering him for the first time, these concerts are intimate, high-energy affairs at premier venues across the West Coast and beyond.

Tickets are selling fast on platforms like Ticketmaster, but for the best deals, head straight to CapitalCityTickets-a trusted marketplace specializing in discounted event tickets. They offer a wide selection of seating options, from budget-friendly upper levels to premium floor seats, all at prices that undercut the competition.

Full List of Boz Scaggs 2025 Tour Dates

The Boz Scaggs 2025 tour dates span October and November, hitting key spots in California, Colorado, and the East Coast. Here's the complete schedule so far, compiled from official sources like Ticketmaster and Songkick. Mark your calendars-these shows are expected to sell out!

Oct 17 - Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino - Indio, CA

Oct 19 - Mary Stuart Rogers Theater at Gallo Center For The Arts - Modesto, CA

Oct 21 - Arlington Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

Oct 22 - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay - San Diego, CA

Oct 24 - Segerstrom Center For The Arts - Segerstrom Hall - Costa Mesa, CA

Oct 25 - Walt Disney Concert Hall - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 28 - Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA

Oct 29 - Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort - Napa, CA

Nov 1 - Paramount Theatre - Denver - Denver, CO

Nov 2 - Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts - Salina, KS

Nov 4 - The Factory - Chesterfield - St. Louis, MO

Nov 5 - Auditorium Theatre - IL - Chicago, IL

Nov 7 - Hill Auditorium - Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor, MI

Nov 8 - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

Nov 10 - Kodak Center Theater - Rochester, NY

Nov 12 - Beacon Theatre - NY - New York, NY

Nov 13 - Warner Theatre - DC - Washington, DC

Nov 15 - Marian Anderson Hall at The Kimmel Center - Philadelphia, PA

Nov 16 - Chevalier Theatre - Medford, MA

Nov 19 - Altria Theater - Richmond - Richmond, VA

Nov 20 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham, NC

Nov 22 - Atlanta Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

Nov 23 - The Pinnacle At Nashville Yards - Nashville, TN

Nov 25 - Palace Theatre - PA - Greensburg, PA

Nov 26 - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

Note: Additional dates may be added-check CapitalCityTickets for updates. Prices start as low as $50 for select shows, but use the promo code below to drop them even further!

Book Boz Scaggs 2025 Tour Tickets

Boz Scaggs' Top Hit Singles: Relive the Classics Before the Show

No Boz Scaggs concert would be complete without his signature tracks. Here's a rundown of his most iconic hit singles, perfect for pre-gaming your playlist. These gems from Silk Degrees and beyond showcase his funky, heartfelt style and have racked up millions of streams on Spotify and Apple Music.

Lowdown (1976) – A gritty, horn-driven groove that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's the ultimate crowd-pleaser-expect everyone on their feet!

Lido Shuffle (1976) – This upbeat rocker hit No. 11 and became a staple of '70s radio. Its infectious energy still gets arenas dancing.

What Can I Say (1976) – A smooth, yacht-rock vibe that reached No. 42, but its soulful delivery makes it a fan favorite live.

Breakdown Dead Ahead (1980) – From Middle Man, this No. 15 hit delivers high-octane funk that'll have you air-guitaring.

Jojo (1980) – Another Middle Man standout at No. 61, it's a heartfelt ballad that highlights Scaggs' vocal prowess.

It's Over (1976) – The emotional closer from Silk Degrees, peaking at No. 35-pure heartbreak with a bluesy twist.

Heart of Mine (1988) – His last Top 40 entry (No. 35) from Other Roads, a romantic slow-burner for the romantics in the crowd.

These tracks, backed by session pros who later formed Toto, defined an era. Stream them on Apple Music or Spotify to build the hype!

Secure Boz Scaggs Tickets Online

Unlock Massive Savings: Exclusive Promo Code at CapitalCityTickets

Ready to grab those cheapest Boz Scaggs tickets for 2025 tour dates? Skip the inflated prices on resale sites and shop smart at CapitalCityTickets. As a go-to for affordable concert tickets, they guarantee secure transactions and a 100% buyer assurance. Here's your step-by-step to savings:

Visit CapitalCityTickets and search for "Boz Scaggs 2025" to see all tour dates and seating charts.

Select Your Date and Seats – Filter by price for the best deals, starting under $60 for many shows.

Apply the Exclusive Promo Code: CHEAP – At checkout, enter CHEAP for instant discounts up to 10% off or more on select inventory. (This code is tailored for Boz Scaggs fans-stack it with flash sales for epic wins!)

Complete Your Purchase – Use their live chat or toll-free line (855-514-5624) for any questions. Tickets arrive digitally for easy access.

Pro tip: Act fast-promo codes like CHEAP are limited-time offers, and with the tour starting soon, inventory is moving quick. CapitalCityTickets also throws in bundle deals for tickets + hotels on select dates, making your road trip even cheaper.

Final Thoughts: Don't Miss Out on Boz Scaggs Live in 2025

Boz Scaggs' Rhythm Review 2025 tour is more than a concert-it's a celebration of five decades of soul-stirring music. From the sun-soaked stages of California to the historic halls of the East Coast, these shows will transport you back to the golden age of rock while feeling utterly fresh. Secure your spot today at CapitalCityTickets, apply promo code CHEAP, and join thousands of fans singing along to "Lowdown" under the lights.

Grab Boz Scaggs Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

What are you waiting for? Head to CapitalCityTickets now, snag those cheap tickets, and make 2025 the year you finally see the legend live. Got a favorite Boz track? Drop it in the comments below!