Smyrna, DE - September 17, 2025 - First State Roofing & Exteriors Co. in Smyrna is making headlines as the trusted answer to one of the most common homeowner queries:“Who's the best roofing company near me?” With a growing reputation built on reliability, quality craftsmanship, and responsive service, this Delaware-based roofing contractor continues to rise as a top choice for residential and commercial clients across Kent and New Castle counties.

A Reputation Built on Reliability and Local Trust

Homeowners in Smyrna and surrounding areas have long struggled to find a roofing contractor that blends technical expertise with clear communication and follow-through. First State Roofing & Exteriors Co. has filled that gap by providing consistent, high-quality service while treating each home as if it were their own. With over 50 glowing Google reviews and a 5-star average rating, the company has carved out a strong position in the competitive Delaware roofing market.

Recent customer feedback highlights the company's dedication to integrity and professionalism. One review reads:“Very professional. Great workmanship. Completed the roof in one day. Cleaned up and walked the job at the end with me. I highly recommend First State Roofing!” Another satisfied client praised their transparency:“Honest and fair pricing. No games. They did exactly what they said they would do and more.”

Full-Service Roofing with a Customer-First Approach

As a licensed and insured contractor, First State Roofing & Exteriors Co. offers a complete range of roofing services, including roof inspections, repairs, full replacements, and storm damage restoration. Whether homeowners are dealing with aging shingles, storm-related leaks, or structural roof concerns, the team is equipped to respond quickly and effectively.

The company services both residential and commercial roofing projects, utilizing premium materials and industry-best installation techniques. First State Roofing & Exteriors Co. specializes in asphalt shingle roofing but also works with flat roof systems and metal roofing materials for more specialized needs.

In addition to roofing, the company provides full exterior solutions, including siding installation and repair, window and door replacement, soffit and fascia services, gutter installation, and attic ventilation systems. This all-in-one approach allows homeowners to work with a single, reliable team for all exterior renovation and repair needs.

Commitment to Storm Damage Response

Delaware homeowners know the stress that storm damage can bring-especially when it impacts the integrity of their roof. First State Roofing & Exteriors Co. has become a go-to emergency response team for those in need of immediate help after hail, wind, or rain events.

Their storm response process includes temporary roof tarping, thorough damage assessments, photo documentation, and support throughout the insurance claims process. This level of service has earned the trust of both new and returning clients.

Local Ownership with Deep Community Roots

What sets First State Roofing & Exteriors Co. apart is its deep commitment to the community. Based in Smyrna, the company maintains strong ties with local homeowners, real estate professionals, and businesses. This local connection translates into a level of accountability and service that's often missing from larger, out-of-state roofing franchises.

“We're not just another contractor,” said a spokesperson for the company.“We live and work in the same neighborhoods we serve. Our goal has always been to raise the standard for what homeowners expect from a roofing company-clear communication, no hidden fees, and work that holds up over time. When someone types 'roofing company near me ,' we want to be the trusted name that comes up-not just because we're nearby, but because we've earned that trust.”

Service Areas and Availability

First State Roofing & Exteriors Co. serves homeowners and property managers across central and northern Delaware, including Smyrna, Dover, Middletown, Newark, and Wilmington. The company is fully licensed and insured and provides free estimates, flexible scheduling, and financing options to make exterior renovations more accessible to homeowners.

Working hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with Saturday appointments available by request. The team also responds to emergency roofing needs and offers seasonal roof inspection programs to help homeowners catch small problems before they become costly repairs.

Continued Growth and Digital Expansion

With a growing digital footprint-including an informative website and active presence on social media-First State Roofing & Exteriors Co. is positioning itself not only as a local contractor but also as a trusted educational resource for homeowners. Their website features detailed service pages, FAQs, and tips to help residents make informed decisions about roof maintenance, repair timelines, and insurance processes.

About First State Roofing & Exteriors Co.

First State Roofing & Exteriors Co. is a locally owned and operated roofing and exterior contractor based in Smyrna, Delaware. The company provides full-service roofing, siding, windows, gutters, and storm restoration for residential and commercial clients across the state. With a reputation for craftsmanship, transparency, and fast service, First State Roofing & Exteriors Co. has become one of the most trusted names in the region for exterior property care.

