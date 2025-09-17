Qatar Down Romania To End World Championship With First-Ever Win

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar finished their 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship campaign on a high note, earning their first-ever win in the tournament by beating Romania 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22) on Wednesday in Quezon City, Philippines.

Although both teams were already out of contention for the Round of 16, they were determined to make the most of their final match. For Qatar, it was a historic milestone.

"This victory means a lot to our country," said 40-year-old middle blocker Ibrahim Ibrahim, who scored 12 points.

"In 2022, we had a great first participation, but couldn't win. We fought a lot here in the Philippines, and I really wanted the team to be able to celebrate a victory this time. We were here to learn, and now we return home and keep pushing forward."

Youssef Oughlaf led Qatar with 15 points, all from kills, while Belal Abunabot contributed 13 points. It was Qatar's second appearance in the World Championship, and they ended in third place in Pool B, showing clear improvement since 2022.

“It was a tough match, but we're proud of how we fought,” said Oughlaf.“This win gives us motivation for the future. It shows we can compete.”

Romania, playing in their first World Championship since 1982, had the match's top scorer, Cristian-Daniel Chitigoi, who tallied 16 points. Despite matching Qatar in kills (50) and blocks (9), Romania fell short due to more errors and fewer aces.

Later in the day, Poland claimed first place in Pool B with a strong 3-1 win over the Netherlands in a closely contested match between two undefeated teams. The victory left Poland with a perfect 3-0 record, while the Dutch finished second with a 2-1 record. Both teams advanced to the finals.

On Saturday, Poland will face Canada, while the Netherlands will go up against Turkiye in the knockout stage.