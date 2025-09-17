ARM's Bengaluru Office To Boost India's 2Nm Semiconductor Chip Design: Minister Vaishnaw

MENAFN - KNN India)ARM, a global leader in semiconductor design, inaugurated its new office in Bengaluru on Tuesday, with Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presiding over the launch.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw said the facility would play a crucial role in India's semiconductor journey by designing some of the world's most advanced chips, including 2-nanometer chips for artificial intelligence servers, drones, and mobile phones.

He described the development as a milestone in India's ambition to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem.

The minister underlined that the government's long-term objective is to design and manufacture semiconductors domestically, along with the equipment and materials essential for their production.

The roadmap spans the next two decades and aims to create global opportunities for Indian engineers and researchers.

Highlighting India's progress in electronics manufacturing, Vaishnaw noted that the industry has expanded six-fold in the past 11 years to Rs 11.5 lakh crore, while exports have risen eight-fold. Electronics, he added, are fast emerging as a major export category for the country.

He further pointed out that India's semiconductor initiative, which began with the assembly of mobile phones and laptops, has now advanced to designing and producing components and finished products.

To meet rising talent demand, 278 institutions and universities are engaged in semiconductor research and design, with students already taping out 28 chip designs across 25 institutions.

Vaishnaw confirmed that the first phase of India's Semiconductor Mission has been completed and work is now progressing on its second phase, which will emphasise domestic production of equipment and materials for chip manufacturing.

Earlier in the day, the minister reviewed high-precision components used in semiconductor equipment manufacturing, with Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI) showcasing materials developed for the sector.

(KNN Bureau)