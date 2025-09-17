NZD/USD Signal 17/09: Reaches For Major Resistance (Chart)
- At the end of New York trading, if the New Zealand dollar is above the 0.60 level, I'm a buyer with a stop loss at 0.5933. I am looking forward to a move to the 0.6150 level.
Keep in mind that the FOMC Meeting coming out of the Federal Reserve will give us a new interest rate decision at the end of the day on Wednesday, and perhaps more importantly, a statement and press conference. Traders will be glued to their terminals to try to sort out what the Federal Reserve is going to be doing going forward, and where we may be going with interest rates. After all, if interest rates start to take a major dive lower, then it could have a massive detrimental effect on the US dollar itself. On the other hand, if they sound like they are at least“data dependent”, that could have people a little bit more concerned about whether or not they will loosen quickly enough to make everybody happy.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI think at this point in time you have a market where you will have to watch the 0.60 level for clues, and I would prefer to see a break above there after the interest rate decision and the statement, and of course the press conference. If we get all of that and the New Zealand dollar is above the 0.60 level, then it would suggest that perhaps something has been confirmed, and that the US dollar will continue to fall. Retail traders will continue to fall for the idea that the fact that the Federal Reserve is cutting rates means that the US dollar has to fall, but the market already knows what's going on, so to think that it will simply dump US dollars is a bit of a stretch without some type of confirmation.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's some of the best New Zealand forex brokers to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment