First Batch Of Sick Palestinian Children Arrive In UK For Medical Treatment


2025-09-17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The British Foreign Office announced on Wednesday the arrival of the first batch of sick Palestinian children and their families from the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in specialized British hospitals.
In a statement, the office said that the children, who suffer from serious and incurable illnesses, were transferred with their parents from Gaza to Jordan, where security and consular procedures were arranged prior to their arrival in the United Kingdom a few days ago.
It also confirmed that a second batch of sick children and their families will be received in the coming weeks, adding that "no further information regarding these children or their locations in Britain will be disclosed to protect them and their families."
The statement reiterated the British government's call on the Israeli occupation to allow Gaza residents to receive essential healthcare, including intensifying medical evacuations and allowing the entry of medicines and supplies into the Strip. (end)
