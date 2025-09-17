Hosur In TN's Krishnagiri District To Turn Garbage Hotspots Into Green Spaces

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district has launched a major initiative to transform garbage dumping spots across the city into litter-free and green zones, in a bid to improve urban aesthetics and strengthen solid waste management.

The corporation has identified more than 500 Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) across its 45 wards, despite the presence of door-to-door waste collection by conservancy workers.

Officials said a section of residents continues to dump waste at street corners and public places, prompting the civic body to roll out a beautification drive.

Corporation Commissioner Mohammad Shabbir Alam launched the programme last week by selecting 50 of the identified GVPs for conversion into landscaped areas.

Of these, 10 have already been developed at a cost of Rs 10,000 each, where plants and grass have replaced the garbage mounds.

Residents and conservancy staff have been asked to water and maintain the greenery in their neighbourhoods. The initiative is estimated to cost Rs 5 lakh for the 50 sites.

"People were specifically told not to throw, burn, or bury waste in open or public spaces. Under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (TNULB) Rules, 2023, strict action will be taken against violators," a corporation source said.

Residents can report violations or non-collection of garbage through helplines 1800 599 0447 and 90422 98901.

Currently, 587 conservancy workers are engaged in door-to-door collection across HCMC limits. While many households are cooperating, officials admitted that a few pockets remain where residents refuse to hand over garbage.

A survey is underway to map such areas, following which a detailed action plan will be implemented to ensure 100 per cent compliance.

Resident welfare associations have also been asked to encourage members to cooperate with the civic body.

The impact of the drive is already visible in some areas.

A traffic police personnel near RC Church said a former garbage dumping spot has been turned into a small garden.

"Earlier, it was filled with garbage and construction debris. Now the area is clean and safer for pedestrians, especially at night," he said.

With the conversion of dumping spots into green corners, HCMC hopes to not only beautify Hosur but also instil a sense of civic responsibility among its residents.