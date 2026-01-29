403
Turkey Denies Claims of YPG Drone Altering Course for Child
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) on Wednesday dismissed social media claims that a YPG drone in Syria altered its route after detecting a child in the area.
“Posts claiming that YPG terrorists changed the route of an unmanned aerial vehicle after detecting an individual holding a child in Syria contain disinformation,” the center said in a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The statement clarified that the footage circulating online was not filmed in Syria but during the Russia–Ukraine war. Linking these images to YPG terrorists, the center said, is a manipulative attempt to portray terrorist groups as harmless.
In a separate release, the center noted that artificial intelligence-generated disinformation has surged, particularly in connection with recent developments in Syria.
“For instance, images claiming that a child was left alone and helpless under the snow as a result of operations carried out by the Syrian army, as well as images alleging that Syrian army soldiers were detained by Israel on Syrian territory, are fake content generated using artificial intelligence and have previously been circulated in different forms,” the statement said.
The center urged the public to stay vigilant and exercise caution in response to AI-generated speculation and misinformation.
