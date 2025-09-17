Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerenergy Strikes Deal To Reconstruct Babek Substation In Azerbaijan

2025-09-17 06:06:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ Azerbaijan's state energy company Azerenergy OJSC is all set to roll up its sleeves and get down to brass tacks with the reconstruction of the Babak substation, a linchpin in the country's power grid, Trend reports.

The enterprise has conferred the initiative to Electro Industries, a private joint stock entity, and executed a contractual agreement approximated at 24 million manat ($14.1 million).

Azerenergy announced the successful culmination of requisite protocols and anticipates that the refurbishment will enhance the operational efficiency of the 154/110/10 kV substation.

Azerenergy stands as the preeminent entity in the electrical power generation sector within the Republic of Azerbaijan. It concurrently sustains the most extensive distribution infrastructure nationwide, notwithstanding the ongoing privatization of regional power grids. Azerenergy underwent a transformation into a state-owned joint stock entity in 1996, pursuant to the executive directive issued by late President Heydar Aliyev.

