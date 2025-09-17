Azerenergy Strikes Deal To Reconstruct Babek Substation In Azerbaijan
The enterprise has conferred the initiative to Electro
Industries, a private joint stock entity, and executed a
contractual agreement approximated at 24 million manat ($14.1
million).
Azerenergy announced the successful culmination of requisite protocols and anticipates that the refurbishment will enhance the operational efficiency of the 154/110/10 kV substation.
Azerenergy stands as the preeminent entity in the electrical power generation sector within the Republic of Azerbaijan. It concurrently sustains the most extensive distribution infrastructure nationwide, notwithstanding the ongoing privatization of regional power grids. Azerenergy underwent a transformation into a state-owned joint stock entity in 1996, pursuant to the executive directive issued by late President Heydar Aliyev.
