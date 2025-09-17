BJP's Bihar Unit Celebrates PM Modi's 75Th Birthday, NDA Leaders Extend Wishes

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, celebrations were held across Bihar on Wednesday.

BJP workers and leaders across the country were celebrating the occasion with enthusiasm.

In Bihar, the day was marked with special rituals, cake-cutting, and political pledges.

In Patna, a large gathering of BJP workers assembled at Kali Ghat on the banks of the Ganga River early in the morning.

Carrying party flags and an oil painting of PM Narendra Modi, they performed rituals by anointing the painting with 75 kg of milk and Ganga water, followed by an aarti.

A cake was also cut as workers prayed for PM Modi's long life and vowed to gift him 225 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

NDA leaders in the state also extended their wishes to PM Modi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. Wishing him a healthy and long life."

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary described PM Modi as 'Vishwakarma' of modern India.

In his message, he wrote: "PM Narendra Modi has a special affection for Bihar. Infinite power, a karmayogi, a paragon of determination... who teaches enemies a lesson like the sun's radiance and nourishes the common people with the coolness of the moon."

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha also extended wishes, calling PM Modi "the world's most inspiring leader".

He praised the Prime Minister for elevating India's global standing and turning the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' into a national resolve.

Union MSME Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi lauded PM Modi's achievements in defence, economy, and development.

"He has proven that India does what it says. From destroying terrorist hideouts in Pakistan to making India the world's fourth-largest economy, his leadership has been exceptional," Union Minister Manjhi said.

He added that India will soon rise to third place globally and praised PM Modi for empowering the poor through departments like MSME.