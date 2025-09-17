Azerbaijan Strongly Asserts Its Views In World Arena, Leading Scientist Says (PHOTO/VIDEO)
The guest of the program was Jabbar Bahramov, Deputy Director of the A. Bakikhanov Institute of History of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Philosophy in History, and a renowned scholar.
The discussion touched upon important moments in Azerbaijan's recent history. The 44-day Second Karabakh War was assessed as a historic moment of unity between the people, the state, and the army.“The people themselves became heroes. This is the brightest example of national heroism,” a renowned scholar emphasized.
The scientist concluded the program by noting that Azerbaijan is living in an era when it is firmly asserting its position in the international community, and today the formation of a national ideology is not only a historical responsibility but also a guarantee of the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment