Kazakhstan, Hydrogen Diplomacy Office Ink Deal To Accelerate Green Hydrogen Growth

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). At the Second Central Asian and European Forum on Decarbonization Diplomacy, in Kazakhstan's Astana , the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Hydrogen Diplomacy Office (GIZ) formalized their partnership by signing a Cooperation Agreement, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

The event brought together representatives of ministries and agencies from Central Asia and the Caucasus, international organizations, the private sector, academia, and civil society. The second forum focused on regional cooperation, investment opportunities, and hydrogen diplomacy.

The forum was opened with a welcome speech by Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Ilyas.

“Renewable energy sources are a priority for Kazakhstan. Dozens of solar and wind projects involving leading international companies are already being implemented in the country. Renewables not only reduce the carbon footprint but also strengthen energy security, create new jobs, and diversify the economy. In the future, they will form the foundation for the production of green hydrogen. Hydrogen energy is the next step,” said Bakytzhan Ilyas.

The Ministry spoke about ongoing efforts and plans, including the update of Kazakhstan's Hydrogen Energy Development Concept, which is expected to become a strategic document for attracting investment and identifying key areas of cooperation with international partners.

Interest in new green hydrogen projects in Kazakhstan is growing from both international investors and domestic businesses. The forum clearly demonstrated that Kazakhstan is a unique regional platform for the development of the hydrogen economy. The country boasts rich renewable energy resources, a favorable geographic location, and strong interest from leading financial institutions, including the World Bank, EBRD, ADB, UNDP, IRENA, and others.

The keynote address was delivered by Manuel Andresh, Head of the Hydrogen Diplomacy Office, who emphasized Kazakhstan's importance in international initiatives for developing green hydrogen.

Participants highlighted Kazakhstan's high potential in renewable energy and green hydrogen, and emphasized the need for joint policy development, the creation of favorable investment conditions, and the development of human capital.

The Hydrogen Diplomacy Office (H2 Diplo) is an initiative of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in cooperation with the German Foreign Ministry, aimed at promoting green (carbon-neutral) hydrogen as a tool for energy transition, decarbonization, climate diplomacy, and economic development.