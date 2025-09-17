2025 Best Companies for Women in Gulf Announced by Avtar

Srinagar- Avtar Group, Chennai headquartered leading workplace culture consulting and Inclusion Solutions firm, announced the second Edition of Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in Gulf (BCWG) list. BCWG is an influential benchmarking initiative spotlighting organizations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region that excel in fostering gender diversity and inclusive workplace policies. The announcement was made at the Best of Best (BOB) Conference held in Dubai.

Avtar Group in partnership with US based Seramount has been hosting the Best Companies for Women initiative in India since 2016. The study titled Best Companies for Women in India, has completed nine successful editions in India and has raised the bar on gender inclusion goals and practices in corporate India. The tenth edition of the listing in India is expected to be announced by the end of September. The“Best Companies” initiative with its data centric approach, has helped organizations refine their inclusion strategy through diversity benchmarks and inclusion best practices that emerge from the comprehensive application process that captures 300+ talent strategy metrics pertaining to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

The 2025 BCWG study unveiled the Top 10 companies and other Best Companies in the Gulf region that are leading the change in creating inclusive work environments for women. Companies were evaluated on parameters including:

. Recruitment and retention of women professionals

. Representation of women in leadership roles

. Pay equity and benefits

. Parental and caregiving support policies

. Flexible work arrangements

. Management accountability on DEI

This year's winners represent diverse sectors, from technology and manufacturing to retail, and financial services.

The 2025 Top 10 Best Companies in Gulf, listed alphabetically are:

. A A Al Moosa Enterprises Car Rental Division (Thrifty & Dollar)

. Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC

. Diversey- A Solenis Company

. DKHOON AL EMIRATIA

. Easa Salel Al Gurg Group

. Ecolab

. EY

. Finastra UK Limited

. KONE MIDDLE EAST LLC

. TruKKer

Nine more companies qualified to feature in the list. Listed alphabetically, they are:

. Apparel Group

. Beauty Steps

. Canon Middle East

. CBRE Advisory Services LLC

. GIG GULF Insurance

. House of Shipping Management Consultancies FZCO