Brussels To Push Sanctions On Israeli Ministers, Fund For Gaza Rebuild

Palestine News Network

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday announced that the European Union has suspended its bilateral support for Israel.

She also said the bloc will set up a donors' group for the Palestinians next month, including a dedicated mechanism for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Von der Leyen stressed that a permanent ceasefire in Gaza must be implemented, all detainees released, and humanitarian aid allowed into the enclave.

In addition, she said she will propose sanctions against extremist Israeli ministers, alongside a partial suspension of the EU–Israel Association Agreement on matters related to trade.