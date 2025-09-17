Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brussels To Push Sanctions On Israeli Ministers, Fund For Gaza Rebuild


2025-09-17 04:49:09
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Brussels / PNN /

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday announced that the European Union has suspended its bilateral support for Israel.

She also said the bloc will set up a donors' group for the Palestinians next month, including a dedicated mechanism for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Von der Leyen stressed that a permanent ceasefire in Gaza must be implemented, all detainees released, and humanitarian aid allowed into the enclave.

In addition, she said she will propose sanctions against extremist Israeli ministers, alongside a partial suspension of the EU–Israel Association Agreement on matters related to trade.

