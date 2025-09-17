Indigo Announces Mumbai-Copenhagen Flights

Dhaka: IndiGo on Tuesday (Sep 16) announced the launch of flights between Mumbai and Copenhagen (Denmark), starting October 8, 2025.

IndiGo, in a statement, said it will operate thrice weekly flights on the route using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways.

With this, IndiGo further expands its international network into Northern Europe, making Copenhagen its 44th international and 138th overall destination.

Customers, on this route, will have the option of flying in Economy class as well as IndiGo's tailor-made business product, IndiGoStretch, and can enjoy complimentary hot meals and beverages along with inflight entertainment offering close to 300 hours of engaging content.

The flights are now open for sale on all platforms, including IndiGo's website (), mobile app, and across authorized travel partners.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said: "With growing demand for travel between India and Northern Europe, we are delighted to connect Mumbai to Copenhagen, marking IndiGo's entry into the Scandinavian region.

This expansion strengthens our presence in Europe, offering Copenhagen as a gateway to the Nordic region for Indian travellers.

With every new international destination - Copenhagen being our 44th - we are inching closer to our vision of being a trusted global airline, giving wings to the nation, and increasingly to the world."

Copenhagen, one of Northern Europe's most dynamic capitals, serves as a hub for culture, innovation, and commerce.

Known for its design-led lifestyle, rich history, and sustainable city planning, the city also offers convenient onward connections to Sweden, Norway, and the greater Scandinavian region.

For Indian travellers, this direct link provides efficient access to the Nordics, while strengthening trade, education, and tourism ties between the two regions.

Passengers flying IndiGoStretch will enjoy extra legroom, reclinable seating, priority check-in, and premium amenities, specially curated for long-haul journeys.

With its fleet of 400+ aircraft, the airline operates around 2200+ daily flights, connecting 90+ domestic and 40+ international destinations, inducted 58 aircraft in 2024 and welcomed over 118 million customers in 2024-25.

-B