Designing For The Future: Kobi Karp On Innovation, Sustainability, And Value
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) “Cast your eyes to feel the presence of the past and the spirit of the present...
the future is preserved”
Kobi Karp is the Founder and Principal of Kobi Karp Architecture and
Interior Design Inc (KKAID). A registered Architect since 1988, Karp hold
licenses in 15 different states and founded the firm in 1996, where he serves
as Principal-in-Charge of Design. KKAID is a full-service architectural and
interior design firm providing a vast array of services, ranging from the
design of large-scale, high-rise condominium and hospitality projects to
intimate residential and commercial structures. 1. What core differentiators make your project stand out in today's real estate
landscape?
A: Our main differentiator is that every project is rooted in my background in
environmental design. We approach each development with the belief that
spaces should not only look beautiful but also nurture the people who live,
work, and gather there. This means we focus on sustainability, natural light,
ventilation, and the psychological impact of space, creating environments
that reduce stress and promote well-being. Our designs aim to connect the
built environment with nature and the community, offering a sense of
harmony that goes beyond aesthetics. This commitment results in projects
that are resilient, timeless, and responsive to human experience, which is
what truly sets us apart. 2. How are you adapting your strategy to shifts in the U.S. real estate market
and which trends do you believe will define its next phase?
A: I believe the trends remain consistent because people continue to seek a
better quality of life. With today's technology, we are able to deliver a
superior product from the quality of the finishes to the air we breathe and
even the sound environment we experience inside and outside the building.
The built environments we create today benefit from innovations that make
them safer, healthier, and more resilient. This allows us to design spaces that
not only meet current needs but also anticipate the evolving demands of
future generations. 3. In what specific ways is sustainability embedded in your developments, from
design and materials to operations and community impacts?
A: Sustainability is at the core of everything we design. It begins with
reducing energy consumption through the use of solar power and other
renewable sources, which not only lessens environmental impact but also
reduces operation costs for owners and residents, we integrate high
efficiency air conditioning and mechanical systems to improve indoor
comfort and air quality. Our construction materials are carefully selected to
be more natural, resilient, and less chemically processed, creating healthier
spaces for the people who inhabit them.
Sustainability is not only about energy and cost efficiency but also about
improving quality of life. Buildings, much like people, thrive when they are
efficient. A well-designed, sustainable building is healthier, lasts longer, and
performs better. When a building feels good to live or work in. it becomes a
space that enhances well-being and supports its community for generations
to come. 4. Can you share a notable success story involving international investors, how
you engaged them, what value they brought, and what outcomes were
achieved?
A: We have had the privilege of working with luxury investors on Fisher Island,
including the Six Fisher Residences, as well as past projects such as Palazzo
Del Sol and Palazzo Della Luna. These relationships have spanned decades
and reflect the trust international investors place in our work. More recently,
we have seen strong international interest in projects such as Edge House,
which is not being sold as a hospitality lodging venue. This model allows
buyers to enjoy a sustainable and financially efficient product where the
luxury amenities help offset the costs of taxes, insurance, and property
maintenance while still generating a return on investment.
International investors also provide stability for long-term engagement, which
strengthens the resilience of our developments. Whether in multifamily
rentals, hospitality, or mixed-use projects, foreign investment has consistently
been a cornerstone of our business and a key driver in bringing visionary
projects to life. 5. What is your overarching value propositions to prospective clients and
investors, and why should they choose your properties over others in this
competitive market?
A: Our clients choose us because of the exceptional quality and lasting
value that our projects deliver. Every development is guided by a clear and
consistent vision that prioritizes design excellence, functionality, and long
term resilience. This comment ensures that our properties are not just
beautiful, but also intelligently planned to offer enduring value.
The relationships we build with our clients are based on trust and proven
results, which is why many continue to work with us on future projects. The
value we create is unmatched, and it is this dedication to quality and
