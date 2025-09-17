Designing For The Future: Kobi Karp On Innovation, Sustainability, And Value

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) “Cast your eyes to feel the presence of the past and the spirit of the present...the future is preserved”

Kobi Karp is the Founder and Principal of Kobi Karp Architecture andInterior Design Inc (KKAID). A registered Architect since 1988, Karp holdlicenses in 15 different states and founded the firm in 1996, where he servesas Principal-in-Charge of Design. KKAID is a full-service architectural andinterior design firm providing a vast array of services, ranging from thedesign of large-scale, high-rise condominium and hospitality projects tointimate residential and commercial structures.

1. What core differentiators make your project stand out in today's real estatelandscape?A: Our main differentiator is that every project is rooted in my background inenvironmental design. We approach each development with the belief thatspaces should not only look beautiful but also nurture the people who live,work, and gather there. This means we focus on sustainability, natural light,ventilation, and the psychological impact of space, creating environmentsthat reduce stress and promote well-being. Our designs aim to connect thebuilt environment with nature and the community, offering a sense ofharmony that goes beyond aesthetics. This commitment results in projectsthat are resilient, timeless, and responsive to human experience, which iswhat truly sets us apart.

2. How are you adapting your strategy to shifts in the U.S. real estate marketand which trends do you believe will define its next phase?A: I believe the trends remain consistent because people continue to seek abetter quality of life. With today's technology, we are able to deliver asuperior product from the quality of the finishes to the air we breathe andeven the sound environment we experience inside and outside the building.The built environments we create today benefit from innovations that makethem safer, healthier, and more resilient. This allows us to design spaces thatnot only meet current needs but also anticipate the evolving demands offuture generations.

3. In what specific ways is sustainability embedded in your developments, fromdesign and materials to operations and community impacts?A: Sustainability is at the core of everything we design. It begins withreducing energy consumption through the use of solar power and otherrenewable sources, which not only lessens environmental impact but alsoreduces operation costs for owners and residents, we integrate highefficiency air conditioning and mechanical systems to improve indoorcomfort and air quality. Our construction materials are carefully selected tobe more natural, resilient, and less chemically processed, creating healthierspaces for the people who inhabit them.Sustainability is not only about energy and cost efficiency but also aboutimproving quality of life. Buildings, much like people, thrive when they areefficient. A well-designed, sustainable building is healthier, lasts longer, andperforms better. When a building feels good to live or work in. it becomes aspace that enhances well-being and supports its community for generationsto come.

4. Can you share a notable success story involving international investors, howyou engaged them, what value they brought, and what outcomes wereachieved?A: We have had the privilege of working with luxury investors on Fisher Island,including the Six Fisher Residences, as well as past projects such as PalazzoDel Sol and Palazzo Della Luna. These relationships have spanned decadesand reflect the trust international investors place in our work. More recently,we have seen strong international interest in projects such as Edge House,which is not being sold as a hospitality lodging venue. This model allowsbuyers to enjoy a sustainable and financially efficient product where theluxury amenities help offset the costs of taxes, insurance, and propertymaintenance while still generating a return on investment.International investors also provide stability for long-term engagement, whichstrengthens the resilience of our developments. Whether in multifamilyrentals, hospitality, or mixed-use projects, foreign investment has consistentlybeen a cornerstone of our business and a key driver in bringing visionaryprojects to life.

5. What is your overarching value propositions to prospective clients andinvestors, and why should they choose your properties over others in thiscompetitive market?A: Our clients choose us because of the exceptional quality and lastingvalue that our projects deliver. Every development is guided by a clear andconsistent vision that prioritizes design excellence, functionality, and longterm resilience. This comment ensures that our properties are not justbeautiful, but also intelligently planned to offer enduring value.The relationships we build with our clients are based on trust and provenresults, which is why many continue to work with us on future projects. Thevalue we create is unmatched, and it is this dedication to quality andinnovation that sets our work apart in a highly competitive market.

