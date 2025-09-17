Chinese President Set to Attend APEC Summit in S. Korea Next Month
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping is anticipated to make an official visit to South Korea next month to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, a senior South Korean diplomat confirmed Wednesday.
South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, speaking ahead of his departure for Beijing, revealed plans to discuss Xi’s visit with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi later in the day, according to media.
"From what I understand, President Xi will visit South Korea for the APEC summit," Cho stated. "We will have detailed discussions in relation to the matter."
The potential visit follows a personal invitation extended last month by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung through a special envoy, urging Xi to attend the summit in South Korea.
Cho’s journey to Beijing marks the first high-profile diplomatic engagement under Lee’s administration, which began in early June.
Over the course of the two-day trip, Cho is expected to address trade issues and bolster regional cooperation with Chinese officials.
“We will discuss ways to further deepen our cooperation and reduce tensions in Northeast Asia,” Cho added.
China and South Korea formally established diplomatic ties in August 1992. Bilateral trade between the two nations reached $267.6 billion in 2024.
